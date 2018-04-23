Senate to postpone confirmation hearing for Jackson to head VA, White House officials told

WASHINGTON – Senate lawmakers have postponed the confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, after top Republicans and Democrats raised concerns about his qualifications and oversight of the White House medical staff, White House and other administration officials were told Monday.

The development came just two days before Jackson, the White House physician, was scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and threw what was already looking to be a difficult confirmation process into further jeopardy.

In addition to Jackson’s lack of management experience, the former combat surgeon had come under fire for his glowing appraisal of Trump’s health following his annual physical in January. Jackson said then the president might live to the age of 200 with a healthier diet. In recent days, fresh concerns arose about Jackson’s management of the White House medical office, said the officials, who declined to provide details.

“I can tell you we’re vetting out Jackson,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D., Mont.), the committee’s ranking Democrat. “I can’t get into specifics, but we’re doing our job to make sure he’s fit for the job.”

The White House, at Tester’s request, also is assessing whether the questions that have been raised about Jackson have any validity, a former White House official said.

Aides to committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R., Ga.) declined to comment.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R., Kan.), another committee member, said he had raised concerns about Jackson's lack of management background to the White House and requested to speak with Chief of Staff John Kelly on the matter.

"This job is so difficult," Moran said Monday. "Nothing about this is easy, and it takes a very unique person to be able to lead an organization that is so difficult to lead, and I need to be convinced that's the case regardless of the sense of his experience."

Committee Democrats gathered Monday evening to discuss the issues surrounding Jackson's nomination. Following the meeting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) said in a brief interview that "there is a need for a very serious and exacting scrutiny, as with any presidential nominee."

It's unclear whether lawmakers have chosen an alternate date for Jackson's hearing - or whether it will be postponed indefinitely. Three White House officials said Monday that they worried the nomination was in peril.

In recent days, Isakson called the White House to express his concern that Jackson was unqualified, White House officials said, and vouched instead for his ally and former top aide Thomas Bowman, VA's deputy secretary.

Jackson was a surprise nominee to succeed David Shulkin, an Obama-era holdover and once a favorite of Trump's who was fired by the president March 28. While Shulkin was an experienced hospital executive who had run VA's massive health system, his support from the White House waned following an internal investigation into his business travel and clashes over his commitment to outsourcing veterans' health care, which is among the administration's priorities

The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, Emily Wax-Thibodeaux and Alice Crites contributed to this article.

