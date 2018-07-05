news

Scott Pruitt resigns at EPA; Andrew Wheeler to take over

Trump EPA
Camera icon Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP, File
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned.
by , Staff Writer
Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

Scott Pruitt, the embattled head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has resigned, President Trump tweeted Thursday.

Trump said deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, would replace Pruitt.

Pruitt, who began his role in February 2017, has faced a litany of federal probes and allegations of ethics violations, including:

>> Read more: Not caring about Pruitt’s EPA scandals helps us not care that the planet is on fire | Will Bunch

In his resignation letter, Pruitt cited “the unrelenting attacks” that were taking a toll on him and his family.

Pruitt previously served as Oklahoma attorney general, a role in which he repeatedly sued the EPA. Environmental groups expressed dismay when he was tapped to lead the federal agency, and Pruitt has since sought to roll back various environmental regulations, including Obama-era car emission standards.

Pruitt is the latest member of the Trump administration to either resign or be fired.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was ousted in March.

David Shulkin, a Philadelphia-based doctor who served as Veterans Affairs secretary, was also fired that month. The VA’s internal watchdog concluded that Shulkin had improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets and that his then-chief of staff had doctored emails to justify his wife traveling to Europe with him at taxpayer expense.

Ronny L. Jackson, a rear admiral in the Navy and White House physician whom Trump nominated to replace Shulkin, withdrew his nomination amid complaints over inappropriate work conduct.

