Ryan Costello withdraws from primary ballot, clearing path for upstart GOP candidate

I cover national politics and policy from Washington D.C., with a focus on Pennsylvania and New Jersey lawmakers and issues.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., participates in a mock swearing-in on Capitol Hill in 2017. Costello announced this week he would not seek re-election.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ryan Costello said Tuesday that he has filed to pull his name off the May primary ballot, likely short-circuiting any chance for Republican leadership to later name a replacement candidate for the general election.

Costello had already said he would not seek reelection this fall, but had filed petitions to appear on the primary ballot. So Pennsylvania Republicans had discussed the possibility that he could win the GOP nomination, and then drop out, which would allow the local party to pick a replacement candidate.

Instead, Costello’s decision leaves attorney Greg McCauley as the only Republican on the ballot in the sixth congressional district against Democrat Chrissy Houlahan. With Houlahan up and running, and the new district boundaries more favorable to Democrats, election analysts have said it is likely to swing to the Democrats.

Costello told Chester County radio station 1520 AM that he might have stayed on the ballot if there was no other Republican nominee, to allow the party to choose a candidate. But he said it did not make sense to do so since another person is running.

Telling voters to support him in a primary, even though he would not run in November, is “a screwy argument to make,” he said.

