2018 Election: What you need to know about Tuesday's primaries Jun 5

Longtime California Sen. Dianne Finestein, seen here in 2013 with former President Barack Obama, faces a Democratic challenger in Tuesday’s primary election. California is among eight states holding primary elections on Tuesday.

New Jersey isn’t the only state to hold midterm primary elections on Tuesday. Seven other states — California, Mississippi, Alabama, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota — are also voting to determine party nominations ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Here are three key things to know about the national picture:

• In California, the Democrat’s so-called “blue wave” could be threatened by the state’s unusual “jungle primary” system — the top two recipients of votes, regardless of their political parties, move on to face each other during the general election.

• Also in California, longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is being challenged by state Sen. Kevin de León from Los Angeles. Polls show Feinstein heavily favored to win.

• In addition to California and New Jersey, Iowa, Montana and New Mexico all have House races that are expected to be competitive in November, according to the Cook Political Report.

Here’s a brief run-down of what to look for elsewhere in the country Tuesday night.

California

As many as 10 House races are expected to be competitive in the general election, with five congressional districts (CA-10, CA-25, CA-39, CA-48 and CA-49) considered “toss ups.”

The two most vulnerable GOP incumbents in the state — Rep. Ed Royce in the 39th Congressional District and Rep. Darrell Issa in the 49th Congressional District — were among the growing number of Republicans who announced they would not seek re-election in November. The void has created a crowded field — a total of 24 candidates are vying for just four spots in the general election.

In the 48th Congressional District, incumbent GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher remains unpopular in a district Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2008. But there will be 14 Democrats on the ballot, potentially splitting the vote enough to enable Rohrabacher and his Republican challenger — former Orange County Republican Party chair Scott Baugh — to take home primary wins.

Then there’s Feinstein, who has severed as a senator for California since 1992. De León, the former president pro tempore of the California Senate, represents a challenge from the more progressive wing of the Democratic party. The Republican challengers aren’t well known, meaning it’s likely Feinstein will face off against De León during the general election as well.

Mississippi

The Magnolia State isn’t expected to have any competitive House races come November, but six Democrats are locked in a primary fight to see who will oppose incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker in the fall. Regardless of the winner, Wicker is expected to easily defeat whichever Democrat opponent he faces in November.

Alabama

Like Mississippi, no elections in Alabama are expected to be close in November. But in the Second Congressional District, Republican Rep. Martha Roby could be the next congressional incumbent to lose a primary, thanks in part to her decision to criticize Trump following the release of the 2016 Access Hollywood tape. Roby faces two challengers on Tuesday — former Roy Moore campaign manager Rich Hobson and former Rep. Bobby Bright.

Iowa

In the First Congressional District, four Democrats are facing off in hopes of taking on two-term Republican Rep. Rod Blum in a district rated a “toss up.” The frontrunner is state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who received the endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Third Congressional District remains a tight race among three Democrats — Eddie Mauro, Cindy Axne and Pete D’Alessandro. The winner will face off against incumbent Rep. David Young in a district that’s expected to be competitive in November.

Montana

In the state’s only congressional district, first-term Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte will face off in November against the winner of the packed Democratic primary that features six challengers. Despite Democratic enthusiasm, the seat is likely to remain in Republican control in November.

As far as the Senate is concerned, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester has no primary challenger, but will face a tough re-election battle in a state Trump won by 20 points in 2016. There are four Republicans facing off on Tuesday, with the frontrunners being state auditor Matt Rosendale and retired state Judge Russ Fagg.

New Mexico

With incumbent Republican Gov. Susana Martinez term-limited out, Democrats hope to turn the seat blue in 2018. Three Democrats are vying for the seat, including Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is leaving behind her safe seat in Congress. The winner will take on Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is also leaving Congress in an attempt to become the state’s next governor.

As far as House races are concerned, the Second Congressional District is the only one expected to be somewhat competitive in November. Four Republicans and two Democrats will face off for the vacant seat left behind by Pearce. State Rep. Yvette Herrell and former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman are the Republican frontrunners, while water attorney Xochitl Torres Small is the favorite among the Democrats.

South Dakota

The most interesting race in the Mount Rushmore State is the Republican primary for governor, with Attorney General Marty Jackley facing off against U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in a highly competitive race. The winner will face Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton in November.