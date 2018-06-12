Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist speaks out about having his Trump cartoons killed

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist speaks out about having his Trump cartoons killed Jun 8

2018 Election: What to expect in Nevada, Virginia, Maine, North Dakota and South Carolina

2018 Election: What to expect in Nevada, Virginia, Maine, North Dakota and South Carolina Jun 12

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Democrats face a difficult Senate map in 2018, which means defending seats in states won overwhelmingly by President Trump in 2018. One is Sen Heidi Heitkamp’s seat in North Dakota.

On Tuesday, five states – Nevada, Maine, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia – will vote to determine party nominees ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Here are key things to watch Tuesday night:

• Democrats need to flip two Republican-controlled seats in November to gain control of the Senate. One seat they’re targeting is in Nevada.

• Democrats face a difficult Senate map in 2018, which means defending seats in states won overwhelmingly by President Trump in 2018. One is Sen Heidi Heitkamp’s seat in North Dakota.

• In Virginia, at least four House Republican incumbents are expected to be vulnerable in November. There are primaries Tuesday night in three of those seats.

Here are results from the already-held primaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and a brief run-down of what to watch across the country Tuesday night.

Nevada

Polls close at 10 p.m. Eastern

Nevada’s Senate primary became much less interesting when businessman Danny Tarkanian was persuaded by Trump to end his challenge to Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller. in November, Heller is expected to face Democratic Rep. Jacy Rosen, who is expected to easily win a six-person primary, in the fall.

Rosen is vacating her seat in the Third Congressional District, and it’s widely expected that philanthropist Susie Lee will easily land the Democratic nomination for that district. On the Republican side, Tarkanian (who is now running for the House instead of the Senate) will face off against state Sen. Scott Hammond and former reporter Michelle Mortensen.

The Fourth Congressional District is also expected to be competitive come November. Former Rep. Cresent Hardy is the Republican frontrunner in a six-person race, while former Rep. Steven Horsford is expect to win the Democratic nomination after incumbent Ruben Kihuen announced he wouldn’t seek reelection in response to sexual misconduct allegations.

Nevada also has an interesting governor’s race, with six Democrats and seven Republicans vying to run for a position that’s been controlled by the GOP for nearly 20 years. On the Republican side, state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is expected to win. Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Christina Giunchigliani are the front-runners among Democrats.

Virginia

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern

Virginia features four House races that are expected to be competitive in November’s general election. Three have primary elections Tuesday night.

In the Second Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Taylor will face the winner of the Democratic primary between former U.S. Navy commander Elaine Luria and schoolteacher Karen Mallard.

In the Seventh Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Brat will face off against the winner of a Democratic primary between former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger and retired Col. Dan Ward.

In the 10th Congressional District, incumbent Rep Barbara Comstock is widely viewed as one of the nation’s most-vulnerable Republicans. Vying to defeat her in November are four Democrats who are facing off Tuesday – state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former Obama administration staffers Alison Kiehl and Lindsey Davis Stover, and veteran Dan Helmer.

Maine

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern

The big race in Maine in November will be for governor, where Democrats see an opportunity to flip a Republican seat held by outgoing Gov. Paul LePage. State Attorney General Janet Mills is expected to win the Democratic nomination, while business executive Shawn Moody is the frontrunner in a close, four-person race for the Republican nomination.

The Second Congressional District is also expected to be competitive in November. Republican incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin will attempt to defend his seat against the winner of a three-person Democratic primary featuring state Rep. Jared Golden, bookseller Craig Olson and nonprofit director Lucas St. Clair.

North Dakota

Polls close between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern

If Democrats have any shot of winning control of the Senate, they’ll need to successfully defend Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s seat in a state President Trump won by more than 30 points in 2016. Rep. Kevin Cramer is expected to take home the Republican nomination Tuesday night.

South Carolina

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern

While none of South Carolina’s House seats are expected to be competitive in November, incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford is facing a difficult Republican primary on Tuesday against state Rep. Katie Arrington. Arrington has attacked Sanford from the right, painting him as disloyal to Trump.