2018 Election: Primaries in New York, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney leaves the Utah State Capitol after declaring his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in March.

Voters in five states — New York, Maryland, Utah, Colorado and Mississippi — will head to the polls Tuesday to determine party nominees ahead of November’s midterm election. Two other states — Mississippi and South Carolina — will hold primary runoffs.

Here are four things to know heading into tonight’s elections:

• Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is expected to easily win the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Orrin Hatch.

• After having been convicted of tax fraud and threatening to break an NY1 reporter “in half,” former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm is hoping to reclaim his old House seat in Staten Island.

• Oklahoma could become the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana if a ballot question passes.

• In South Carolina, President Trump put his own popularity and credibly on the line by going all-in for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. Polling has shown McMaster’s lead against first-time candidate John Warren has tightened in recent weeks.

Here’s a brief run-down of what to watch across the country Tuesday night.

New York

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

With at least five House seats expected to be competitive in November (including two Republican seats rated as “toss ups” by the Cook Political Report), this year’s primaries in New York are drawing the most interest from observers in years.

One reason for the heightened interest is Grimm, who is attempting a political comeback after having been convicted of tax fraud 2015. The former representative is challenging his replacement, 11th Congressional District incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan, who has been backed by Trump. The winner will face off against veteran Max Rose for the Staten Island seat in November.

In the 14th Congressional District, 10-term Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley is facing an unexpectedly fierce challenge from the left by newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is Ocasio-Cortez’s first attempt at seeking elected office after having volunteered on Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. The winner is expected to easily defeat Republican economics professor Anthony Pappas in November.

In the suddenly more competitive First Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is expected to face a tough re-election campaign against whomever emerges from a crowded field of Democratic challengers. The favorites to emerge are former school bus driver Kate Browning and business executive Perry Gershon.

In the 19th Congressional District, Republican incumbent John Faso will be vulnerable in November regardless of which Democrat emerges from a crowded field. So far, the race has been wide open, with no clear favorite. Among the challengers are former Andrew Cuomo staffer Gareth Rhodes, ex-CIA officer Jeff Beals and former Obama economist Erin Collier, the only woman in the race.

Maryland

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

In Maryland, the most interesting race of the night will be the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin is considered the overwhelming favorite against a group of challengers that includes Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who was court-martialed after leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. Cardin is expected to easily defeat whichever Republican challenger emerges from a field of 11 candidates.

Utah

Polls close at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

In Utah, all eyes are on Mitt Romney, who is running to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Orin Hatch. Romney is viewed as a lock to win both his Republican primary against state Rep. Mike Kennedy and November’s general election against Salt Lake County councilwoman Jenny Wilson.

There is also interest in the Fourth Congressional District, a relatively new district created following the 2010 census. Both incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love and her Democratic challenger, Salt Lake City Mayor Ben McAdams, have secured party nominations ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Current polling shows the general election is too close to call.

Colorado

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern time

The Sixth Congressional District, held by Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, is among the top seats Democrats hope to flip during November’s midterms. Coffman, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, will face off against the winner of a Democratic primary fight between energy and strategy consultant Levi Tillemann and attorney and former Army Ranger Jason Crow.

Another interesting race to watch Tuesday is the primary for governor, a wide-open race featuring eight candidates hoping to succeed centrist Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper. Rep. Jared Polis (who is giving up his Second Congressional District seat) is ahead in the polls in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, polls are closer, with Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapelton in a tight race against entrepreneur Victor Mitchell.

Oklahoma

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern time

More interesting than any of the political races Tuesday is a ballot initiative that would make it legal to cultivate, possesses and use marijuana in the state for medical purposes. If State Question 788 passes, Gov. Mary Fallin has indicated she would call a special session of the state legislature to deal with the issue, according to The Oklahoman.

Speaking of Fallin, she is term-limited out of her job come November, creating a power vacuum that 10 Republicans are hoping to fill. The front-runners are former Oklahoma City Mayor Mike Cornett, state Auditor Gary Jones and Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb. If a single candidate doesn’t secure more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will advance to a primary runoff on Aug. 28.

Mississippi (runoff)

Polls close at 8 p.m Eastern time

The Magnolia State isn’t expected to have any competitive House races come November. Two Democrats — state Rep. David Baria and venture capitalist Howard Sherman (who is married to Emmy-winning actress Sela Ward) — face a runoff after neither garnered enough votes to secure a primary victory outright. The winner will face incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, who is expected to easily defeat whichever Democrat opponent he ends up facing.

South Carolina (runoff)

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

On Tuesday, South Carolina voters will choose between two Republican gubernatorial candidates who claim to be Trump supporters – incumbent McMaster and businessman and first-time candidate John Warren. On Monday night, Trump rallied for McMaster in a high school gymnasium in West Columbia, S.C., telling voters the primary was a referendum on his own popularity.