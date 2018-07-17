What Trump said about Russia today versus alongside Putin at summit

Boy cited for disorderly conduct in Philly Zoo arrest that sparked argument between security staffers

President Trump, under fire for siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies — which have repeatedly concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election — changed course Tuesday, when he acknowledged the intelligence agencies’ findings and claimed he misspoke at the summit.

Both Democrats and Republicans had slammed Trump’s performance a day earlier at a summit in Helsinki, Finland, where he praised Putin, a former KGB intelligence officer who told Trump that Russia did not interfere in the election.

Here is what Trump said at the summit versus Tuesday:

At the summit:

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

The day after:

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

Trump: “I have felt very strongly that while Russia’s actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election … I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also.” pic.twitter.com/bPUUlM70fZ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 17, 2018

At one point, as Trump said he had “full faith” in U.S. intelligence agencies, the lights went out.

WATCH: Lights in White House go out as Pres. Trump says he has "full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies." "Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies." https://t.co/1CmKWam03G pic.twitter.com/w2aGMnjpxS — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

At the summit:

“My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

The day after:

“The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia.”

At the summit:

That Russia interfered in the election “came out as a reason why the Democrats lost an election which, frankly, they should have been able to win.”

The day after:

“I have felt very strongly that while Russia’s actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying, and I’ve said this many times, I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.”

At the summit:

“There was no collusion. I didn’t know [Putin]” during the election, Trump said. “There was nobody to collude with. There was no collusion with the campaign.”

The day after:

“There was no collusion at all.”