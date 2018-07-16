Trump, asked to condemn Putin, instead goes on rant about Hillary Clinton's emails

Trump, asked to condemn Putin, instead goes on rant about Hillary Clinton's emails Jul 16

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a press conference after the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

President Trump, when asked directly by an Associated Press reporter to condemn Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, instead praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denial, attacked the FBI and went on a rant about missing emails belonging to his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia who interfered in our election, Trump told reporters gathered following a one-on-one meeting with Trump at a summit in Helsinki, Finland. “I will tell you President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial.”

Instead of criticizing Russia or Putin, Trump instead unloaded about Clinton’s emails and questioned the FBI’s motives in its investigation of her email server.

“In 25 years of working counterintel for this government, I never thought that I would sit here and watch a U.S. president castigate and denigrate the U.S. intelligence community … standing alongside the leader of an adversarial country,” Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, said on MSNBC following the press conference.

CNN host Anderson Cooper had a more blunt assessment of Trump’s comments: “You’ve been watching perhaps the most disgraceful performances by an American president in front of a Russian leader that I’ve ever seen.”

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto also didn’t hold back, calling the comments Trump made standing beside Putin “disgusting.”

“A U.S. president on foreign soil talking to our biggest enemy, or adversary, or competitor… is essential letting the guy get away with it, and not even offering a mild criticism,” Cavuto said. “That sets us back a lot.”

Trump also used the press conference to once again deny that his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton, and called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling, which just produced 12 new indictments against Russia intelligence officials on Friday, “a disaster for our country.”

“There was no collusion. I didn’t know the president [Putin]. I didn’t know anyone to collude with,” Trump said. “We ran a brilliant campaign, and that’s why I am president.”

Putin doubled-down on Trump’s denial of collusion with Russia during the election, calling claims made by U.S. intelligence services that Russia worked to help Trump defeat Clinton “utter nonsense.”

The joint press conference took place after the two leaders met alone — without advisers or staff members — for more than two hours in Helsinki, longer than the 90 minutes initially scheduled. In addition to a discussion of topics ranging from trade to nuclear weapons, the subject of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign came up, according to both leaders.

“The Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere into internal American affairs including election process,” Putin said, via an interpreter. “Any specific material, if such things arise, we are willing to analyze together.”

The denial comes just days after the release of more indictments stemming from Mueller’s investigation, which allege that 12 Russian intelligence officers hacked the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and released emails under the names DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0, with the intention of impacting the results of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite having been briefed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the new indictments last week, Trump again referred to Mueller’s investigation as a “rigged witch hunt” in a Monday morning tweet that was praised by the Russian foreign ministry and blasted by both Democrats and Republicans.

“We’ve had a power indictment of Russian intervention in our election in 2016 from the Mueller investigation. We’ve had the president’s own director of national intelligence saying that that meddling continues today and the light is blinking red, and yet instead of confronting Mr. Putin, the president is embracing him while trashing the investigators, picking fights with out allies and blaming the United States for tensions with Russia,” Tony Blinken, who served as former president Barack Obama’s deputy national security advisor and deputy secretary of state, said on CNN. “It really is the world turned upside-down.”

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, told the Funke newspaper group on Monday that Europe could no longer rely on the United States after Trump called the European Union a “foe” on trade.

“To maintain our partnership with the USA we must readjust it. The first clear consequence can only be that we need to align ourselves even more closely in Europe,” Mass said, according to Reuters. “Europe must not let itself be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be.”