Trump convenes task force to study U.S. Postal System

President Trump arrives at an event on tax policy in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has signed an executive order establishing a task force to study the United States Postal System.

Trump says in the order that the USPS is on “an unsustainable financial path” and “must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.” The order states that the Postal Service has incurred $65 billion of cumulative losses since the recession that ended in 2009 and that it must make changes so that it operates under "a sustainable business model."

The task force, to be chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will be assigned to study such factors as pricing in the package delivery market. It will have 120 days to submit a report with its recommendations.

The order does not specifically mention online shopping giant Amazon. But Trump has been railing against the company and its owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

Trump's advisers say his outbursts about Amazon often are triggered by what the president perceived as the Post's negative coverage of him. The Post operates independently of Amazon, though Trump has falsely accused the newspaper of being a "lobbyist" for Amazon.

Trump has tweeted wrongly that “Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon” and has promised, “this will be changed.”

Aides have repeatedly explained to Trump that the online retailer is not to blame for the Postal Service's financial woes, but Trump has not assented. It was unclear why he abruptly ordered the review of the Postal Service, but he has gotten several briefings on the service in the past six months, aides say.

This article contains information from the Washington Post.

