Police wound man firing gun inside Trump Doral hotel and 'yelling' about president, authorities say

A man who was allegedly “actively shooting” in the lobby of Trump National Doral Golf Club hotel in Doral, Florida, and “yelling” about President Trump was shot and wounded by police early Friday morning, authorities said.

Both Miami-Dade Police and Doral Police responded to reports of shots fired at the golf course, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez said during a press conference. Upon arrival officers from both police departments exchanged fire with the suspect and were able to take him into custody “without further incident,” Organvidez said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. One officer sustained a “non-firearm related injury” and is in good condition, Organvidez said.

Doral Police said in a statement posted to Twitter that there are “No known Victims at this point.”

The man was allegedly “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said during the press conference.

Perez said the man also draped an American flag over a counter in the hotel’s lobby.

“We’re not saying that this is terrorism, we’re not saying anything like that, but we’re not discounting anything at this point,” he said.

Homeland Security and Secret Service are on the scene, and the FBI is en route, Perez said. Trump National Doral Golf Club is an 800-acre resort owned by President Trump that is located near Miami. Trump purchased the course in 2012 for $150 million.

Perez said the responding officers were “heroic.”

“These officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”