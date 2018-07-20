Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News, hints at marrying Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly leaving Fox News after more than a decade on the network to join a Super PAC aligned with President Trump.

“Having Kim Guilfoyle on the trail campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. for Republicans this fall is a win for the entire GOP,” Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for Trump Jr., said in a statement. “Kim is one of the most influential voices in the MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd.”

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman, among the most well-sourced reporters covering Fox News, was first to report the news of her departure. Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

Per 3 sources briefed on matter, Don Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News. More details TK — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 20, 2018

Guilfoyle, who is dating President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., could end up taking a position with the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, according to ABC News. America First Action has spent millions of dollars on attack ads against Democrats who don’t support the president’s agenda. According to Open Secrets, the super PAC spent more than $1.1 million against Rep. Conor Lamb in his upset special-election win in western Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Rick Saccone, an outspoken Trump supporter.

As president-elect in 2016, Trump reportedly considered adding Guilfoyle to his administration as White House press secretary, a role that ultimately went to Sean Spicer. After Spicer’s resignation in 2017, Trump reportedly considered her again for the role, but she ultimately decided to remain with the network.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” Guilfoyle told the Mercury News in a 2017 interview. “I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Guilfoyle has reportedly been dating Trump Jr. since May, just two months after his wife Vanessa filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have since confirmed their relationship publicly, and the pair have practically been inseparable on Instagram.

Guilfoyle even hinted on Breitbart Radio earlier this month that she could end up marrying Trump Jr., noting that she “finally got it right this time” after failed marriages to California lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom (who is running for governor) and businessman Eric Villency. She was also previously romantically linked to Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund investor who served as the Trump administration’s White House communications director for 10 days.

Guilfoyle also said she could see Trump Jr. following his father’s footsteps and one day becoming president.

“He has a compelling political voice, he is incredibly bright. I have seen him at these different rallies,” Guilfoyle said on Breitbart Radio. “He gets out there and actually talks to the real people, the men and women who have been left behind in this country.”