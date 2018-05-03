Rudy Giuliani contradicts himself on 'Fox & Friends' about Trump camp's payout to Stormy Daniels May 3

Rudy Giuliani, currently acting as an attorney for President Trump, during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Fox News Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is currently acting as an attorney for Donald Trump, created shockwaves in the political world by admitting to Fox News host Sean Hannity that the president did know about a $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

During the interview, Giuliani told Hannity that the money to repay Trump’s embattled lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen had been “funneled… through the law firm and the president repaid it.”

On Thursday morning, President Trump confirmed on Twitter that he reimbursed Cohen for the payment through a monthly retainer, adding that it “had nothing to do with the campaign.”

But Giuliani appeared to contradict that minutes later during an interview on Fox & Friends, where he explicitly linked Cohen’s payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, to the 2016 presidential election.

“Imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016 in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said. “Cohen didn’t even ask. Cohen made it go away. He didn’t even ask.”

Here are the latest updates on the fallout from Giuliani’s comments, and the response from Washington from politicians and lawyers:

10:30 a.m. – Giuliani also called Jared Kushner ‘disposable’

Overlooked in the aftermath of Giuliani’s interviews on Fox News and the Washington Post were comments he made to Hannity about the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Discussing the potential reach of Mueller’s probe, Giuliani said it would cross the line for the special prosecutor to go after first daughter Ivanka Trump, despite the fact she hold an official position within the White House.

“Jared is a fine man, you know that,” Giuliani said Thursday night. “Men are disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on.”

New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter that most in the White House were “gobsmacked” by Giuliani’s comment.

10:15 a.m. – Giuliani suggests Trump made other payouts similar to Daniels

Following his interview Thursday night with Hannity, Giuliani conducted a phone interview with Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, where he suggested that Trump might have made other payouts similar to the $130,000 paid to Daniels to silence her allegations of an affair.

Asked by Costa when the payments were made, Giuliani said they took place sometime right before the election, and that they were probably all paid back by the end of 2017.

“That and probably a few other situations that might have been considered campaign expenses,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani also claimed Trump wasn’t told about the payments, since it was somewhere between 10 and five days before the election. But he added, “But even if he was told, he wouldn’t have remembered it, like I wouldn’t have remembered it.”

Read the full interview here.

10:00 a.m. – Kellyanne Conway’s husband thinks payment was likely illegal

George Conway, a lawyer and the husband of White House consoler Kellyanne Conway, took to Twitter to contradict Giuliani’s claim that the $130,000 payout to Daniels didn’t violate campaign finance laws.

Following Giuliani’s interview on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, where he explicitly linked the payout to the 2016 presidential election, Conway tweeted out a link to the Federal Election Commissions’ website, suggesting that the payout likely did violate the law.

9:45 a.m. – Fox News is having a hard time with Giuliani’s comments

The opinion hosts on Fox News have been among Trump’s most ardent supporters. But even they are having a hard time grappling with Giuliani’s revelation that the president did in fact know about the hush money payout to Daniels.

During his first interview on Fox News Wednesday night, Giuliani appeared to take Sean Hannity by surprise when he revealed the payments to Cohen were funneled through a law firm, and that president Trump repaid it.

“Oh, I didn’t know he did,” a confused Hannity quietly replied.

Hannity’s colleague, Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham, was baffled by Giuliani’s admission, calling the conflicting statements with the Trump administration “a problem”

“You have the president on tape on Air Force One saying he did not know about the payment, and you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen about that,” Ingraham said. “Rudy just goes on with Hannity and says ‘Oh no, he reimbursed them.’”

“I love Rudy, but they better have an explanation for that,” Ingraham added. “That’s a problem.”

Even the hosts on Fox & Friends, which have been among the most consistent Trump supporters in the media, grilled Giuliani about what appeared to be a clear contradiction in what the president himself has claimed.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt pressed Giuliani on previous comments made by Cohen, where he denied being paid back by Trump for the Daniels’ payout.

“Now it sounds like the story’s chainging,” Earnhard said.

“He was definitely reimbursed, there’s no doubt about that,” Giuliani responded.

“So why did he say he wasn’t?” Earnhardt pressed.

Giuliani refused to answer Earnhardt’s question, instead pivoting to defend Cohen’s actions as “helping the family” and claiming for that, “he’s being treated as a villain.”

9:20 a.m. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders refuses to answer questions

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer questions Thursday morning about false statements made about the Daniels case in the wake of Giuliani’s comments on Fox News Wednesday evening.

Back on March 7, Sanders told reporters during a White House press briefing that Trump didn’t know about the $130,000 payment to Daniels to silence allegations of an affair with the president, echoing comments Trump himself made aboard Air Force One.

“I’ve had conversations with the president about this. There was no knowledge of any payments from the president and he’s denied all of these allegations,” Sanders said at the time.

9:00 a.m. – Fox News analyst says explanation is “unworthy of belief”

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano slammed Giuliani over a different aspect of his interview with Hannity — the idea that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election should be shut down due to corruption at the Justice Department.

“There are 90,000 people that work in the Justice Department. There are 8,000 FBI agents. These people are doing the work of protecting our lives, our liberty, and our property,” Napolitano said on Fox & Friends. “For him to say that the Justice Department is out of control or that the government is corrupt, is an argument that’s going to be used by criminal defense lawyers in legitimate prosecutions as if to say, ‘don’t believe the government anymore!’ ”

Napolitano also mocked Giuliani’s suggestion that Trump had reimbursed Cohen without knowing it was due to the payout to Daniels.

“If Rudy wants the public to believe that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen $130,000 and didn’t know what it was for, didn’t know that it was going to silence Stormy Daniels, that is unworthy of belief,” Napolitano said.