Trump discusses immigration agenda with GOP governors

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, accompanied by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, left, and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, second from left, speaks during a meeting between President Donald Trump and a group of governors in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018, to discuss border security and restoring safe communities. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump dined Monday evening with Republican governors supportive of his immigration policies to discuss plans for border security and deporting people in the U.S. illegally.

Trump says the nation's immigration laws are the worst of anywhere in the world, particularly so-called catch-and-release policies, under which federal immigration officers release those detained for being in the U.S. illegally pending legal proceedings. Trump says, "We have to end it."

Trump says progress on a border wall is being made but calls on Congress to provide more funding toward his signature campaign promise.

Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Doug Doucey of Arizona, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Susana Martinez of New Mexico and Henry McMaster of South Carolina joined the president for dinner.

