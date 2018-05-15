GOP leaders discuss immigration with Trump at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top congressional Republicans have discussed immigration with President Donald Trump at the White House as they to try head off an attempt by party moderates to force House votes on the issue.

Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy met Tuesday with Trump. Aides to the lawmakers didn't provide details.

Chief House GOP vote counter Steve Scalise tells reporters the leaders are "working hard" to keep the moderates' effort from succeeding.

The moderates are trying to get 218 signatures - a House majority - on a petition to force the House to vote on four immigration bills.

Party leaders only want to allow a vote on a bill that Congress could pass and Trump would sign. They've failed to find a way to do that all year.