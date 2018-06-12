Sloppy city bookkeeping ripe for abuse, Philly Controller says in audit

Rebecca Rhynhart released Tuesday the annual audit of the city’s internal controls. She found that sloppy bookkeeping led to $930 million in accounting errors, an account with a $33 million difference from what the city says it should have and more.

Philadelphia government has the worst accounting practices among the nation’s 10 largest cities, with $924 million in bookkeeping errors alone last year, according to an audit released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

That’s on top of the now-infamous missing $33 million, the discrepancy between what city records say it has and what is in the bank – the result of a failure to reconcile the city’s main cash account over several years, Rhynhart said

In total, the controller’s auditors found two “material weaknesses” and eight “significant deficiencies,” in the city’s fiscal year 2017 books. The accounting industry terms refer to serious issues with the city’s internal financial controls.

“This is a major problem and needs to be treated that way by the mayor and the finance director on down,” Rhynhart said in a Monday interview with the Inquirer and Daily News. “If the city of Philadelphia is talking about tax increases, let’s get our house in order [first]. This is a prime example of that.”

By comparison, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston did not have any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in their 2017 audits. Phoenix had one deficiency and San Jose, Calif. had one material weakness and five significant deficiencies.

The city does not have enough accountants and lacks adequate technology to keep track of its money properly, Tuesday’s report concluded.

Though the finding of $924 million in accounting errors seems shocking, that is in line with what Rhynhart’s predecessors have found. The finance department has a history of sloppy record-keeping, the controller said.

“What’s been happening is they are depending on auditors from controller’s office to fix all these errors. And so, that’s what happens every year,” Rhynhart said, adding that she has been frustrated by what seems to be the same old response year in and year out.

“Finance’s response has been and continues to be ‘Well, we will learn from that,’” she said. “That’s not the issue. The issue is that they should be preparing an accurate financial statement without the auditor doing it for them.”

Rhynhart fault’s the finance department’s reduced staff and lack of technology. The department had 64 full-time employees in 2000 and now has 47. As for technology, the city still prepares its financial statements with a combination of excel spreadsheets, Word and the Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet program, which was discontinued in 2014.

On Monday, Mayor Kenney sent a letter to Rhynhart asking her to be part of a newly created Reconciliation Task Force, which the mayor said will make sure “taxpayer funds are used efficiently, and this matter is resolved quickly and accurately.” Kenney also said that the Office of Inspector General is also looking into the unreconciled accounts to see if any fraud occurred.

Earlier this year, Councilman Allan Domb brought up during budget hearings that the city’s 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), reported a $33.3 million discrepancy between what the city’s records said and what was actually in the city’s main cash bank account.

City finance director Rob Dubow said that the initial discrepancy was $40 million but city officials have been able to reconcile about $12 million of that so far.

“The money should be found unless there is fraud going on,” Rhynhart said. “There’s no indication of whether it was just put into wrong account, for example, and it was an innocent mistake or whether there has actually been any theft or fraud.”

The Kenney administration has said it expects an outside accounting firm to have answers by November and a full report done by December. Rhynhart said her office has opened an investigation into the matter as well.

Another concern that Rhynhart highlighted in the interview was the practice of allowing Revenue Department staff to manually adjust taxpayer accounts as high as $1 million for rank and file level employees, and up to $100 million for supervisors. Rhynhart said her office sampled some of those tax accounts and found no wrongdoing.

“Point is, this is ripe for abuse,” she said.

In its written response to Rhynhart, the city said it will have an individual with no control over the tax account adjustment process regularly monitor daily adjustment.

“The monitoring of these adjustments is performed by randomly selecting transactions from the daily adjustment report and having a person or supervisor of the unit where the adjustment originated provide sufficient evidence and supporting documentation for the adjustment,” city finance director Rob Dubow wrote.

Rhynhart sais she plans to stay on top of the issue and hopes that the city starts taking internal controls more seriously.

“It’s up to the mayor to say ‘This is very urgent.’ I haven’t heard that yet,” she said.