Puerto Ricans in Philly telling others on the island 'Don't come here'

Charito Morales, right, speaks as part of a group of activists advocating for Puerto Rican families who came to Philadelphia following Hurricane Maria protest in front of FEMA's Philadelphia office in Philadelphia, PA on April 18, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer

An activist who has been helping Puerto Ricans get back on their feet following Hurricane Maria had a message Wednesday for islanders considering Philadelphia: Don’t come here.

“There’s no longterm solution from the government,” Charito Morales, a nurse and advocate, said at a Wednesday morning news conference outside of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Philadelphia office.

“We want the city to tell the truth,” she said. “They don’t have services. Stop coming to Philadelphia or Pennsylvania. They don’t have resources. They don’t have a place for you to live. Stay home, ask people to help you on the island.”

Morales’ frustration stems from the experience of hundreds of families who came to Philadelphia looking for jobs and housing after they lost nearly everything in September’s Category 5 hurricane. Some were given FEMA assistance for temporary housing, but many have complained about not being able to get any aid from the local, state or federal government. Some evacuees have moved into relatives’ basements and cramped apartments due to unavailability of public and subsidized housing. The homeless shelters are operating at capacity most days.

On Friday, some of the families who remain at hotels paid by FEMA are expected to be cut off. FEMA spokesman Daniel Llargues said that 116 families who moved to Pennsylvania after the hurricane are currently in hotels but he couldn’t say how many of those will remain after Friday’s round of cuts. Morales said the agency told her and other activists 21 families in the Philadelphia area will no longer be allowed to stay in hotels.

Morales, who was flanked by several of the evacuees at the event, said she wants FEMA to extend the stays of people still in hotel on the agency’s dime. The hotel program is expected to end May 14 for everyone.

One of the evacuees who received a letter telling him FEMA would no longer pay for his hotel room after Friday was Jesus Campos. He has been residing at the Center City Holiday Inn since he arrived in December with his wife and 12-year-old daughter.

When Campos arrived in Philadelphia, he found work with a moving company. But with five-hour work days at $11 an hour, it’s not enough to for a rental deposit and continued rent. He’s applied for rental assistance from another FEMA program, but every time he checks on his application status, he said, he gets a different answer — including that the agency has yet to receive required paperwork.

“It’s been agonizing,” Campos said. His wife and daughter have since moved back to Puerto Rico.

He promised them he would persevere until he found a better opportunity for them here. Moving back home is not really an option, he said.

“We don’t have power, the water is bad, there are rats in the river, there are dead cows and other dead animals,” he said of his home in Puerto Rico, noting that it is very difficult to find safe drinking water. “We lost everything. What we’re looking for is opportunity. We’re not looking to live off the government. Just that the government help us.”

The Philadelphia Housing Authority has two programs designed to help people like Campos and the other evacuees in need of housing due to a natural disaster. One program is supposed to moves victims of federally declared disasters to the top of the agency’s public housing wait list and another program is supposed to provide immediate housing to up to 40 families based on referrals from the mayor.

Mayor Kenney, however, has only agreed to refer five evacuee families for public housing. The administration has said that it isn’t fair to allow newly arrived evacuees to skip the line for public housing when poor Philadelphia families have been waiting years.

The city charged the Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha (APM) and the Tenant Union Representative Network (TURN) with the selection process. The group focused on families who had mental or physical disabilities. Rick Olmos, spokesman for APM, said 32 families were interviewed and five were chosen. He declined to name the five families.

Sandra Martinez said that about a month ago she was interviewed by one of the housing counselors at TURN. Martinez’s husband has a pending disability benefits application based on liver and leg problems, she said. Neither of them are working.

Martinez said she was told that once she was approved, she would get to select from three potential homes, and she would get a home by May 1. Yet Martinez, who has three school-aged boys, is still waiting for a call.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is already settling the five selected families. Three of the families need wheelchair accessible units and they will be accommodated, housing authority spokeswoman Nichole Tillman said.

“Homes have been identified for each of the families,” Tillman said. “As soon as the families’ information has been verified and completely processed they will be able to move in to their homes.”

A city spokeswoman said Wednesday that various agencies are working to find housing options for those who will be kicked out of hotels Friday. No details were provided.

