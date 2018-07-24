Former Pa. gov candidate Paul Mango joins Trump administration

Made in America to stay on Ben Franklin Parkway after Kenney reaches accord with Jay-Z's company

Paul Mango, a former health-care consultant who lost a bid this year to be the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, is joining the Trump administration.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is housed in the Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday named Mango chief of staff and principal deputy administrator.

Mango said on Facebook that he had known President Trump’s top appointees at HHS — Secretary Alex Azar and CMS Administrator Seema Verma — for many years. “It will be a privilege to join their team and to help implement the President’s agenda to strengthen healthcare,” he wrote.

Mango, of Allegheny County, was a longtime executive at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. He finished second in a three-candidate primary in May for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, losing to former state Sen. Scott Wagner.

Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, is running for a second term in November.

Mango ran as a social conservative who attacked Wagner for supporting anti-discrimination legislation that would protect LGBT individuals. He said during the campaign that he supported work requirements for able-bodied adults on Medicaid.

An Army veteran, Mango graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and Harvard Business School.