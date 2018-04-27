Rep. Pat Meehan resigns; will pay back $39,000 used for harassment settlement

Cory Booker arrived at Stanford as a heralded football recruit. By the end, he was off the team. The experience still shapes his political pitch

U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan (R., Pa.), seen here in 2010, resigned from Congress Friday, months after news reports revealed he had used taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment claim. He said he would repay the $39,000 used for the settlement.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan resigned from Congress Friday, leaving months after it was revealed that he had secretly used taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment accusation.

Meehan, who again denied any wrongdoing, said he would nonetheless pay back the $39,000 used for the settlement with a former aide. The Delaware County Republican had already announced that he was not seeking reelection, but his announcement speeds his departure from Congress, and will end an Ethics Committee investigation into his conduct.

“While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry. And since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff,” Meehan, a former member of the ethics panel, said in a statement. “I will pay $39,000.00 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from my office account. That payment will be made within 30 days of my resignation from the House of Representatives. I did not want to leave with any question of violating the trust of taxpayers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.