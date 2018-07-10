'Occupy ICE' protester sues Philly police officer for striking him, using 'excessive' force

Anlin Wang is struck on the back of his head on July 3 at a protest against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An activist has filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia police officer for allegedly using excessive force against him at a protest last week at a local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The officer, William Gress, has been sued at least four times before over police misconduct, according to the protester’s attorney.

Demonstrator Anlin Wang said Gress hit him when police were removing activists from the encampment outside an ICE building at Eighth and Cherry streets on July 3. The protesters, who oppose President Trump’s immigration policies, were trying to shut down the office.

Wang was standing with other demonstrators when Gress “physically assaulted Mr. Wang, struck him in the head, forced him to the ground, and jumped on top of him,” according to the suit.

Part of the incident was captured on video by NowThis News. Wang, dressed in a red-and-white T-shirt, can be seen on the ground with several officers standing over him in a chaotic scene. He stands up, and Gress appears to smack him in the back of the head.

Officer Troy Brown, a spokesman for the Police Department, said he would “not be commenting due to pending litigation.” Mayor Kenney’s office also declined to comment for the same reason.

29 people were arrested outside ICE in Philadelphia after protesters blocked a garage entrance for 3 days pic.twitter.com/CAgz94c3Mi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 5, 2018

Wang’s attorney, Paul Messing, said it is unclear whether the video is edited in chronological order. Along with Gress, the suit names the city government and “Officers John Doe” as defendants.

The incident was also captured by freelance photographer Bastiaan Slabbers. In some of his images, Gress is seen stomping on Wang’s glasses, Slabbers said.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Pennsylvania, states that “at no time did Mr. Wang pose a threat of harm to to the defendant officers” and “there was no legal cause to justify the defendant officers’ use of force on Mr. Wang.”

The suit also criticizes “the improper deployment of paramilitary police units, including the Counter Terrorism Unit to confront peaceful protesters.”

Two days after the incident between Gress and Wang, police officers destroyed the encampment outside the ICE building. City Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez called the Police Department’s response “heavy-handed,” and Democratic ward leader Nikil Saval said it almost constituted “a threat to civil liberties.”

Kenney’s office defended the Police Department’s clearing of encampment last week, saying that even though he agrees with the anti-ICE activists, he could not “allow individuals to create a threat to public safety by blocking access to a building and setting up permanent encampments.” At the same time, Kenney said that he asked the Police Advisory Commission to examine the raid.

Messing said his civil rights law firm, Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing, Feinberg & Lin, has filed four lawsuits against Gress for “baseless arrests and the use of excessive force.” All of those suits were settled, according to Messing. Gress is also the same officer who was captured in a 2012 viral video getting slapped by a man, and then beating him in retaliation with a baton, Messing said.

“Despite prior complaints and lawsuits against defendant Gress,” wrote Messing in the new suit, “the PPD took no meaningful disciplinary or remedial actions.”