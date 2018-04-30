Parkland survivor David Hogg calls out South Jersey congressional candidate Jeff Van Drew

Amy S. Rosenberg is a staff writer. Most recent preoccupations: the epic drama of Atlantic City, the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, local beach culture, shoobies, the fragile psyche of the Philadelphia sports fan, and Miss America. She lives at the Jersey Shore but also writes about Philly.

South Jersey Democratic congressional candidate Jeff Van Drew felt the wrath of a local teen when Emily McGrath of Egg Harbor Township, confronted Van Drew with evidence he had accepted donations from the NRA at a forum held Feb. 21, a week after the Parkland school mass shooting.

Over the weekend, Van Drew, a state senator from Cape May County, felt the glare from another teen, this one with a national following: David Hogg, the student activist who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Fla.

“Remember both Democrats and Republicans take #NRABloodMoney,” Hogg tweeted to his 778K followers. “Just look up New Jersey state senator @JeffVanDrew, he’s a Democrat with An A rating from the NRA.”

Remember both Democrats and Republicans take #NRABloodMoney Just look up New Jersey state senator @JeffVanDrew, he’s a Democrat with An A rating from the NRA. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 28, 2018

The Saturday afternoon tweet engergized supporters of Van Drew’s primary opponents in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo in New Jersey’s 2d Congressional District. It had received more than 15,000 likes by Monday morning. The New Jersey primary is June 5.

Van Drew is facing three Democratic progressives: Tanzie Youngblood, a retired teacher from Gloucester County who was featured on Time Magazine’s “Avengers” cover; Will Cunningham, a former staffer with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; and Nate Kleinman, an activist farmer.

The race is viewed as likely to flip from Republican to Democrat, a key piece of the Democratic strategy to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. The Democratic establishment views the popular State Sen. Van Drew as the best route to regaining the seat in what it sees as a more conservative district that supported LoBiondo for 24 years.

Van Drew’s campaign may have been trying to head off exactly this kind of national attention when they sought and received a “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction from the national Moms Demand Action pro-gun control group, infuriating and puzzling his opponents, who called on Moms Demand to rescind the distinction.

Van Drew has said publicly he would support expanded background checks and regulations of silencers. But he has said in interviews that he generally opposes the additional gun law regulations now being considered in New Jersey. Those bills will not reach the State Senate, where Van Drew would cast his votes, until two days after the primary.

His campaign acknowledged that he received $1,000 from the NRA in 2008, plus $2,700 in 2007 and 2008 from a lesser known gun lobby, the Newtown Connecticut-based National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc. But Van Drew has said he has not taken any NRA donations since then, and would refuse any donations.

Emily McGrath, 17, and Donna Challender of Tuckerton confront State Sen. Jeff Van Drew – a Democratic candidate for #nj02 congressional seat- on his pro-gun record and with evidence he took $1,000 from NRA in 2011. pic.twitter.com/L89zq8vBIZ — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) February 22, 2018

Moms Demand, in turn, said the distinction was not an endorsement, and that the group welcomed candidates whose views were evolving and who “have pledged to support common-sense gun safety measures if elected into office.”

Van Drew has yet to publicly explain why he sought the distinction while also promoting himself as a gun-rights advocate, and his office ignored repeated requests from the Inquirer and Daily News for information on how he answered the questions required by the group, which include questions on concealed carry reciprocity, expanded background checks and regulations on silencers.

Hogg’s tweet was hailed by progressives in the sprawling district, who have struggled to counter Van Drew’s fund raising and support from the establishment Democratic Party, including local power boss George E. Norcross III and the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Hogg’s tweet occurred during a candidate’s forum held in the district attended by all the Democratic candidates except Van Drew, who organizers said did not respond to his invitation.

The Van Drew campaign did not respond to a message for comment over the weekend.

Angela Bardoe, a progressive in the district, thanked Hogg “for weighing in on this obvious contradiction,” and urged voters to consider Van Drew’s opponents in the primary.

That's the reason were being so vocal and speaking truth to power. He has the party's backing, $ and resources. We need to educate voters and let them choose. https://t.co/OKxEANnN0W — Angela Bardoe (@bardoe_angela) April 29, 2018

Some responses, though, cautioned Hogg and others were being short-sighted, and that Van Drew was still the best bet to head off a centrist Republican opponent.

With respect David, it's a little hard in parts of Jersey to get Dem in a pro gun area. There are better people to go after. MacArthur in the 3rd district for example. Remember one solid step at a time could cement your agenda in NJ. Let's go in a logical order. GOP first. U rock — JumpN L Dotard (@poppy2low) April 29, 2018

“NJ02 has been R for decades,” tweeted Mel R @coastalelite22. “Incremental change is better than no change at all. Nominate a prog here in June and all you do is keep this red seat red.”