1,000 government employees top NJ governor's salary

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Online data shows that more than 1,000 New Jersey government employees make more than Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy gets paid $175,000 a year. The Asbury Park Press reports that 1,060 local, county and state employees exceeded his salary last year, and six made more than $300,000.

A public records website by the paper shows that 63 employees topped Murphy's salary by working multiple part-time jobs. That includes Edward Kerwin, a tax assessor who has seven part-time jobs earning him about $350,000 last year.

Municipal Court Judge Damian Murray was paid $290,000 while working seven part-time judgeships.

New Jersey does not have limits on how many jobs a public servant can have, except for the newest members of the Legislature.