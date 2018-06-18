N.J. Assemblyman Arthur Barclay of Camden, facing assault charge, is expected to resign

Andrew Seidman covers politics in the Philadelphia region, focusing on power brokers. Previously, he covered New Jersey state government and politics.

Assemblyman Arthur Barclay, front right, was arrested earlier this month on a charge of simple assault and is expected to resign. He is pictured here at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy in Camden in 2016.

A New Jersey state lawmaker from Camden is resigning after being arrested this month on a charge of simple assault.

Assemblyman Arthur Barclay, a Democrat and former city councilman in Camden, resigned Monday night for “health reasons,” Camden County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Beach said in a statement.

Barclay was arrested on June 7 at 7:17 p.m. “for simple assault domestic violence,” the arresting officer wrote in his report. He was arrested in a public location in Camden, and appeared to be in his car at the time. Additional information was redacted.

A bail hearing was scheduled for June 28. A Camden County spokesman declined to provide a copy of the police incident report, saying it was an investigatory record.

Barclay, 36, was a star basketball player at Camden High School, from which he graduated in 2000. He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Memphis and was inducted into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Barclay didn’t respond to a message seeking comment, but he told the website New Jersey Globe: “I don’t want to talk about it. It is what it is. It happened. I just want to move forward.”

County Committee members from the Fifth Legislative District will appoint a replacement in the next 10 days, Beach said.