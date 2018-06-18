N.J. Assemblyman Arthur Barclay of Camden, facing assault charge, is expected to resign

A New Jersey state lawmaker from Camden is resigning after being arrested this month on a charge of simple assault.
Assemblyman Arthur Barclay, a Democrat and former city councilman in Camden, resigned Monday night for “health reasons,” Camden County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Beach said in a statement.
Barclay was arrested on June 7 at 7:17 p.m. “for simple assault domestic violence,” the arresting officer wrote in his report. He was arrested in a public location in Camden, and appeared to be in his car at the time. Additional information was redacted.
A bail hearing was scheduled for June 28. A Camden County spokesman declined to provide a copy of the police incident report, saying it was an investigatory record.
Barclay, 36, was a star basketball player at Camden High School, from which he graduated in 2000. He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Memphis and was inducted into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
Barclay didn’t respond to a message seeking comment, but he told the website New Jersey Globe: “I don’t want to talk about it. It is what it is. It happened. I just want to move forward.”
County Committee members from the Fifth Legislative District will appoint a replacement in the next 10 days, Beach said.