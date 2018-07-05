Did Philly police just bike-doze Mayor Kenney's relationship with progressives?

How the Supreme Court ruling on labor unions in Janus vs. AFSCME could upend politics in Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia police officer patrols the Occupy Philly encampment (left) during a 56-day protest at City Hall’s Dilworth Plaza in the fall of 2011. Philadelphia Police Officers (left) dismantled a protest at a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday after three days.

Mayor Kenney faced a backlash from progressives on Thursday, as police officers bike-dozed a modest encampment of protesters trying to shut down access to a local office for the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The mayor, who has held plenty of high-profile news conferences in City Hall to decry President Trump’s zero tolerance on immigration, was nowhere to be found as police officers used bikes to push down beach umbrellas and other encampment equipment.

Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble said the mayor shared activists’ frustration with ICE. However, she said, protesters cannot obstruct access to the ICE building at Eighth and Cherry Streets.

“ICE’s aggressive tactics, their separation of families, their targeting of law abiding immigrants are cruel,” Gamble said in a statement. “While [Kenney] agrees with the premise of the protest, he cannot make exceptions to the law and allow individuals to create a threat to public safety by blocking access to a building and setting up permanent encampments.”

The protest — and the Police Department’s response to it — may put Kenney in a politically precarious position a year before he runs for reelection. It pits two parts of the diverse coalition that ushered him into the mayor’s office — progressives and cops — against each other. It also comes at a time when the progressive part of his base is moving left.

Groups such as the Philly Socialists, the Democratic Socialists of America and Reclaim Philadelphia organized the protest. They are calling for ICE to be abolished and Kenney to cut off access to a database that shares arrest and court information with the federal agency.

“Mayor Kenney has said he supports our demands. He has built an entire brand for himself on resisting the Trump administration,” the Philly Socialists said in a statement. “And yet he’s the one who is ultimately responsible for sending in hundreds of police to violently disband a peaceful protest.”

Leftists also criticized Kenney’s response to the protest on social media, saying it threw into doubt whether Philadelphia was actually a “sanctuary city.” Before the encampment was cleared, Philly-based writer Malcolm Harris tweeted, “@PhillyMayor best believe if you won’t defend our sanctuary city we’ll find someone who will. Probably someone younger.”

Kenney had enjoyed darling status with progressive groups who supported his sanctuary city policy, which rejects requests from ICE to put “detainer” holds on inmates being released from city jails if they are in the country illegally. The city has asked ICE to get a judicial order to enforce such detainers, a step in the process the Trump administration refuses to follow.

That contrasts with former Mayor Nutter, who at times supported the sanctuary city approach to immigration but ultimately buckled under pressure from then-President Obama’s administration to abandon that policy.

The common vein running through the Nutter and Kenney administrations is “Occupy,” the catch-all descriptor for many progressive-led protests throughout the country. Under Nutter, Occupy Philly was allowed to seize control of the dank and dingy Dilworth Plaza for 56 days in the fall of 2011 in a protest touching on economics and class. But the Police Department ultimately cleared the space, arresting protesters, meeting a deadline to make room for renovations for what became the new Dilworth Park.

For Kenney, the “Occupy ICE” encampment made it less than three days before protesters were shoved to the ground and handcuffed with zip-ties, just steps from the Police Department’s “Roundhouse” headquarters.