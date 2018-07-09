Mayor Kenney to meet with immigrant advocates, 'abolish ICE' protester Monday

The left-wing uprising that led to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's victory in N.Y.? It happened first in Pa. | Clout

In a victory for activists, Mayor Kenney is meeting Monday with immigrants’ rights advocates and at least one protester who recently tried to shut down a local office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Erika Almiron, executive director of the immigrants’ advocacy group Juntos, confirmed the 6 p.m. meeting. She said her group’s leaders, the mayor and an “Occupy ICE” activist will discuss a controversial city database that shares arrest and court information with ICE.

Kenney has faced increasing pressure from protesters to cut off access to the database, which is known as the Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System, or PARS.

Ending the information-sharing agreement is one of the top demands made by activists who set up an encampment outside an ICE building at Eighth and Cherry streets last week. They’ve also called for ICE to be abolished.

Almiron said the purpose of the meeting is for Kenney to hear from dozens of immigrants who are “impacted by PARS.”

Juntos had been scheduled to meet with aides from Kenney’s Office of Immigrant Affairs on this date for several weeks, she said, but “we were told this morning that the mayor will be coming.” She said she invited two anti-ICE protesters to the meeting, one of whom has affirmed they’ll attend.

Deana Gamble, a spokeswoman for Kenney, said “the meeting with Juntos, community members and the Office of Immigrant Affairs was scheduled several weeks ago, and the mayor’s participation was confirmed today.”

She added that “Juntos is hosting tonight’s meeting,” and the Kenney administration just learned today that “one representative from the protesters plans to attend as well.” Juntos supports the anti-ICE activists’ goals, but did not organize the encampments.

Almiron said Juntos has been asking Kenney to attend either Monday’s meeting or another scheduled for later this week.

Kenney came under fire from progressives last week after police destroyed the anti-ICE camp in downtown Philadelphia. A city councilwoman said the Police Department’s response was “heavy-handed,” while a Democratic ward leader said it almost constituted “a threat to civil liberties.”

Kenney said he could not “allow individuals to create a threat to public safety by blocking access to a building and setting up permanent encampments.” After the camp was raided, the activists moved to City Hall, where they remain today.

The Monday meeting between Kenney and immigrants’ rights advocates, which will also include lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, is closed to the public.

The contract that allows ICE to access to the PARS database ends August 31. Gamble said “we do not expect the mayor to make a decision until August” on whether to renew it.