Mayor Kenney: 'I love Jay-Z' and want to keep Made in America in Philly

Mayor Kenney: 'I love Jay-Z' and want to keep Made in America in Philly Jul 18

Jay-Z performs on the Rocky Stage during Made In America along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Mayor Kenney on Wednesday reacted to rapper Jay-Z’s slamming him for moving the Made in America festival off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

After Jay-Z wrote a scathing op-ed about the city government’s decision to relocate the event beginning next year, Kenney said at a news conference that he wants the festival to stay in Philadelphia.

“First of all, I love Jay-Z,” said Kenney. “We love the concert and we want to keep it.”

However, he added, “We had some operational difficulties on the Parkway because of how long it takes to set up and take down.”

Kenney said other “prominent” areas in the city were being considered for the event, and that officials were in talks with Roc Nation about its future.

Kenney also said the fact that this is the last year that Made in America will be held on the Parkway was originally noted “in the RFP” — a request for proposal — to which Roc Nation responded.

Jay-Z had strongly criticized the way that he learned about the change — in the news media, he said.

“We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication,” he wrote.

City Council President Darrell Clarke likewise said he learned about the city’s decision to relocate the festival in the media. His district includes the Parkway.

Jay-Z also characterized the relocation of the event as a poor economic decision by Kenney.

“Since 2012, Made in America, one of the only minority-owned festivals, has had a positive $102.8 million economic impact to Philadelphia, and the festival has paid $3.4 million in rent to the city,” he said. “Made in America employs more than 1,000 Philadelphians each day and 85 percent of our partners are Philadelphia-based companies.”

Kenney said “the value of the concert is important … we want to work it out.”