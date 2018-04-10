Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to face long, tough grilling by Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen here on Capitol Hill on Monday, will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election.

Notoriously camera-shy Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where he is expected to face a difficult grilling by lawmakers over issues involving data security and Russian meddling that have plagued the social media giant much of the past year.

Here’s a quick guide to get you caught up ahead of Zuckerberg’s testimony.

What’s happening

It the first time Zuckerberg will appear before Congress to answer questions about the popular social media platform. Tuesday’s testimony will be offered before a joint hearing conducted by the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, starting at 2:15 p.m. According to the New York Times, Zuckerberg shouldn’t expect a quick afternoon: 44 senators are expected to participate in Tuesday’s hearing, and each has been promised four minutes of questioning.

He will appear again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Why Zuckerberg is testifying

The hearings were prompted by the recent issues involving Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm linked to President Trump’s 2016 election campaign that harvested data from an estimated 87 million Facebook users. Lawmakers are also expected to grill Zuckerberg on the company’s slow response to false stories and Russia’s use of the social media platform to interfere with the 2016 election.

What it means

“This moment for Mark Zuckerberg is like High Noon, it’s a moment of reckoning for Facebook for its business model,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), who will be among the senators questioning the 33-year-old tech icon, said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday morning. “The days of ‘trust me’ for Mark Zuckerberg are over. The apology tour and the contrition sonata I think have worked only so far now.”

We’ll have updates from Zuckerberg’s appearance before Congress starting at 2 p.m.

