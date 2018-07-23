Made in America to stay on Ben Franklin Parkway after Kenney reaches accord with Jay-Z's company

The line of people waiting to get into the first Made in America concert, in 2012. Some people can’t imagine it being held anywhere else but the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The Made in America Festival isn’t leaving Philadelphia.

It’s not even leaving the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

After days of controversy, the Kenney administration said Monday the mayor had reached an agreement with Jay-Z’s entertainment company to continue to host the festival here and address Kenney’s concerns about holding the large-scale outdoor Labor Day weekend event.

The mayor is scheduled to discuss details of the new pact with reporters around 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The news came after what his office said was a “productive meeting” Monday with Desiree Perez, Chief Operating Officer of Roc Nation, the entertainment company run by Jay-Z.

“I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success,” Kenney said in a statement. “The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia – the birthplace of our country – and I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event.”

In her own statement, Perez said: After a candid and constructive discussion with the Mayor, we are confident any miscommunication is corrected, and we are proactively addressing any concerns.”

The development came after the administration last week announced that this would be the the festival’s final year on the Parkway. Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation manages the festival with concert promoter Live Nation, said neither he nor his representatives had been alerted to the change and complained he had learned about it from a news article.

The rapper launched the Labor Day weekend festival in 2012. It has attracted such talents as Beyonce, Kanye West, Pearl Jam, and, of course, Jay-Z. Among the headliners this year are Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Post Malone, and Diplo.

Kenney told reporters on Wednesday that he wanted to keep the event in the city but that holding it on the Parkway had caused “operational difficulties” because of “how long it takes to kind of set up and take down.”

But Roc Nation suggested that Jay-Z saw the Parkway as key to the city’s appeal for the festival. Amid the controversy, at least one other city — Milwaukee — invited Roc Nation to move the event, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.