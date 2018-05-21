Philip Duffy let 57 immigrants be forgotten in a mass grave, then his burial site was forgotten, too. Until now

Philip Duffy let 57 immigrants be forgotten in a mass grave, then his burial site was forgotten, too. Until now May 14

Wawa bathrooms voted number 1 in Pa. and number 2 in U.S.

Wawa bathrooms voted number 1 in Pa. and number 2 in U.S. May 16

Lauren Hitt, former Kenney staffer, becomes spokeswoman for Cynthia Nixon's campaign for N.Y. governor

Lauren Hitt, former Kenney staffer, becomes spokeswoman for Cynthia Nixon's campaign for N.Y. governor May 21

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

Mayor Kenney and Lauren Hitt, then his director of communications, talk in Kenney’s office at City Hall.

Now this is a Mr. Big deal.

Lauren Hitt, the former communications director for Mayor Kenney, is now chief spokeswoman for Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon’s campaign for governor of New York.

Hitt’s new position was first reported by the New York Daily News, which noted that she previously served as communications director for “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy,” a mistake Politico also picked up.

It’s unclear when Hitt joined Nixon’s campaign. In her Twitter bio, Hitt lists herself as Nixon’s chief spokeswoman, but it appears she only began tweeting about Nixon’s campaign Monday.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate and Baltimore County native who may best be known around Philly for reigning in Kenney’s Twitter rants, left his administration in January.

>> READ MORE: The woman who banned Kenney from Twitter speaks as she leaves the administration

She went on to work for the campaign of Randy Bryce, a Democrat and Army veteran who is running for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.

Nixon, who played attorney Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s Sex and the City, announced her candidacy for governor in March. She will face Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s September primary.