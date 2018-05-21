news

Lauren Hitt, former Kenney staffer, becomes spokeswoman for Cynthia Nixon's campaign for N.Y. governor

Mayor Kenney and Lauren Hitt, then his director of communications, talk in Kenney's office at City Hall.
Now this is a Mr. Big deal.

Lauren Hitt, the former communications director for Mayor Kenney, is now chief spokeswoman for Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon’s campaign for governor of New York.

Hitt’s new position was first reported by the New York Daily News, which noted that she previously served as communications director for “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy,” a mistake Politico also picked up.

New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon joins hundreds of May Day protesters on Wall Street on May 1, 2018, in New York.

It’s unclear when Hitt joined Nixon’s campaign. In her Twitter bio, Hitt lists herself as Nixon’s chief spokeswoman, but it appears she only began tweeting about Nixon’s campaign Monday.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate and Baltimore County native who may best be known around Philly for reigning in Kenney’s Twitter rants, left his administration in January.

>> READ MORE: The woman who banned Kenney from Twitter speaks as she leaves the administration

She went on to work for the campaign of Randy Bryce, a Democrat and Army veteran who is running for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.

In this March 2018 photo, Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, who played attorney Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s Sex and the City, announced her candidacy for governor in March. She will face Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s September primary.

