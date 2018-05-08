Kellyanne Conway on New York attorney general's resignation: 'Gotcha'

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York.

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway is taking aim at the latest politician to find himself in the center of an abuse scandal.

Conway, who hails from South Jersey, took to social media Monday after a report from The New Yorker detailed allegations of physical abuse against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who announced his resignation hours after the story’s publication.

Conway called The New Yorker story “harrowing,”later unearthing a past tweet the Democratic prosecutor posted in October 2017 that read: “No one is above the law, and I’ll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday.”

“Gotcha,” Conway wrote.

The president has a history of levying his own criticism against Schneiderman, who has taken on the Trump administration in a number of areas, including the travel ban and air pollution. Schneiderman also filed a lawsuit challenging the credibility of Trump University in 2013.

While Trump hadn’t commented on Schneiderman’s resignation as of Tuesday morning, Conway wasn’t the only vocal member of the president’s staff. Donald Trump Jr. was also quick to dig into Schneiderman in a series of tweets.

Self awareness level: 0 Or substantially less than that. https://t.co/GXgFyueKLD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2018

Conway’s thoughts didn’t escape criticism of their own, however. MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tackled the subject on their show Tuesday, calling attention to the president’s own history of alleged sexual misconduct.

“Given that tweet, it seems that Conway has given a license to remind people that she’s been less eager to comment on another powerful man who said it on tape that he kisses and grabs women without consent,” Brzezinski said, referencing the Access Hollywood tape that was widely publicized before the 2016 presidential election.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement Monday. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time.”

In announcing his resignation, Schneiderman he would step down at the end of business Tuesday.