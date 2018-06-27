Justice Kennedy's retirement jolts midterm elections

Andrew Seidman covers politics in the Philadelphia region, focusing on power brokers. Previously, he covered New Jersey state government and politics.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania law school in 2013.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement Wednesday that he would retire jolted American politics, handing Republicans a high-profile issue to energize their base for the midterm elections and infuriating Democrats who fear a Trump-packed court.

Kennedy is considered the swing vote on the high court, and President Trump will now get to cement his imprint with a second pick who could secure a conservative majority for years to come. Trump already appointed Neil Gorsuch to the court to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump on Wednesday said he would begin his search for a replacement immediately, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote to confirm a new justice this fall. Kennedy’s retirement is effective July 31.

Liberals and conservatives alike raised the prospect that with Trump’s replacement, the Supreme Court may reverse its landmark abortion-rights decision, Roe v. Wade.

Kennedy was unpopular among liberals for his positions on money in politics and, most recently, Trump’s travel ban.

But he also wrote the court’s decision legalizing gay marriage and supported abortion rights.

The President just said the next Supreme Court nominee WILL come from his list of 25 judges that passed his overturning Roe v. Wade litmus test. We need to say NO hearings before the election and work our hearts out and take back the Senate. https://t.co/9HzyIhLQei — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 27, 2018

YESTERDAY:

"One vote made all the difference today, and it could also be the only thing between upholding Roe or outlawing legal abortion in America."

– @ilyseh, @NARAL president TODAY:

Justice Kennedy announces retirement, opening a #SCOTUS seat for that one pivotal vote. — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) June 27, 2018

Democrats, citing the GOP’s refusal to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016, said they would try to block any appointment made before the midterm elections.

Democrats need a net gain of two seats in November to take control of the Senate; the electoral map favors Republicans.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has called on the Senate to wait to consider Trump's nominee to replace Justice Kennedy until the new Congress is seated in January. He cited precedent set by GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell's refusal to hold a vote on Merrick Garland. https://t.co/6nln2l2vlN pic.twitter.com/M8mapCmExj — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2018

Millions of ppl are just months away from determining the senators who should vote to confirm or reject POTUS’s nominee, & their voices deserve to be heard now, as @SenateMajLdr thought they deserved to be heard then. Anything but that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 27, 2018

Trump called Kennedy a “great justice” and a “man who has displayed great vision.”

Trump supporters pointed to Kennedy’s retirement as the latest evidence that the so-called “Never Trump” movement inside the GOP was misguided.