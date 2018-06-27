How SCOTUS' ruling on labor unions in Janus vs. AFSCME could upend politics in Pennsylvania

Jun 27

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1.

Pennsylvania labor unions, which represent one out of every eight workers in the state and spend millions of dollars on political campaigns annually, could be substantially handicapped thanks to a blockbuster decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court on Wednesday ruled, in 5-4 decision, that government employees who decline to join unions are not required to pay “fair share” fees to those labor groups that collectively bargain on their behalf. It effectively makes the nation a “right-to-work” zone for public-sector unions. Republicans and conservative donors such as the Koch brothers have long sought this policy, hoping to cripple their opposition.

The ruling means union members who are hoping to get a boost in their paychecks, at least temporarily, may leave the organizations. The Democratic Party also might lose campaign dollars from one of its most reliable institutional donors.

Or, some labor leaders think, unions could stay strong in the face of this setback — and perhaps even grow more powerful in the wake of it.

Pete Matthews, president of Philadelphia’s District Council 33, said that it has spent more than a year asking members to sign cards pledging to remain in the blue-collar municipal union. This is similar to how unions first organize a workplace.

The effort has been so successful, he said, he didn’t think Janus would cause many of his members to flee.

“We’ve had a pretty good campaign,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s going to have a serious effect on our union.”

But, he said, the Supreme Court’s ruling could mean that District Council 33 gives less money to candidates. If labor groups need to spend more time recruiting and retaining members, that leaves fewer hours in the day for politics.

“I’m quite sure it would have an impact,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes after decades of decline of America’s labor unions. At their peak in the mid-1950s, one-third of workers were members of a union.

Gabe Morgan, vice president of Services Employees International Union 32BJ, said the “vast majority” of his union’s members have signed cards promising to stay members and otherwise pledged their continued support.

While conservatives have painted the Janus decision as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to end the Democratic Party” and unions, Morgan said, he doesn’t believe that will come to pass. To the contrary, he thinks their plans could backfire as workers feel increasingly under siege.

“They’ve now gone so far in these attacks,” he said. “We’ve seen our members, even Republican members, even Trump supporters, who are actually sending more money to the union PAC fund because they don’t want to see unions go away.”

According to a 2017 poll by Gallup, labor unions are more popular among Americans now than at any point in the last 14 years. Sixty-one percent of adults surveyed said they support unions. An analysis by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group, found that unions saw a boost in membership in 2017 of 262,000 people. Three-quarters of the increase was among workers under the age of 35.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. on Monday warned that an anti-labor ruling by the Supreme Court might not be limited to unions representing government workers.

“This decision could have far-reaching implications beyond public-sector unions to unions generally and to workers, even some who are not organized,” Casey said.

Political participation by unions was part of the motivation for the case, Casey said, but the anti-union goals have always been larger than that.

“Even if we didn’t have union participation in supporting candidates, I think there are some members of the corporate right that just don’t want workers to be organized anyway,” he said.

And Casey knocked union foes for using the courts to accomplish something they couldn’t do through legislation.

“In this instance, I guess they’re using the courts to legislate,” Casey said. “They’ve accused us of that.”

Ryan Boyer, leader of the Laborers’ District Council in Philadelphia, agreed with Casey that the next attempted “strike” by anti-labor forces could be against members of private-sector unions.

He echoed Morgan, though, in saying that the Janus decision could mobilize workers who feel under attack. In fact, he said, labor groups have already become better organized in preparation for the ruling.

“People had to do some internal organizing and talking to their members a little bit more,” he said. “Now it’s pretty transparent — the right’s movement against working people. We’re going to band together and fight harder than in the past.”

But are labor leaders whistling past the graveyard? According to a 2014 report by the Congressional Research Service, 5.6 percent of workers are union members in states with right-work laws, compared to 15 percent in other states.

Another study found that “right-to-work laws reduce Democratic presidential vote shares by 3.5 percentage points.” The researchers discovered “similar effects” in the U.S. Senate, House and gubernatorial races, as well as state legislative elections. Additionally, “Turnout is also 2 to 3 percentage points lower in right-to-work counties after those laws pass.”

Pat Eiding, president of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO, said some unions have proven resilient in states with right-to-work laws. Michigan became a right-to-work state in 2013, but added 52,000 new union members last year.

“Sometimes waking up the sleeping dog is not what the right wing expected it to be,” he said.

Eiding said some large unions had “fallen asleep in terms of communicating with the rank-and-file” members. Now they’re getting members to recommit to the groups. And unions had been “blinded by the big election” in presidential campaigns, he said, losing sight of state-level politics that have an intimidate impact. That is now changing, he argued.

Union members made up 12 percent of the workforce — 665,000 wage and salary workers — in Pennsylvania in 2017, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Another 58,000 workers in the state were represented by a union, but not members.

Nationwide, 10.7 percent of the wage and salary workers — 14.8 million people — were members of unions in 2017. Another 1.6 million people were represented by unions, but not members.

Ted Kirsch, president of the American Federation of Teachers in Pennsylvania, said his union had been anticipating a negative ruling and has been encouraging its locals to gets members to “recommit to the union” by signing cards. Kirsch said the union, with about 35,000 members, has several locals where all members recommitted. Less than 10 percent of the people represented by the union are not members, according to Kirsch.

He blames political gamesmanship for the case. Then-President Barack Obama’s appointment for a Supreme Court vacancy was blocked by Senate Republicans in 2016, leaving the seat for President Trump to fill with a conservative, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“With Gorsuch in there, we’re losing. It’s politics. They want to destroy the unions,” said Kirsch, who predicts some drop-off in union participation post-Janus but sees many members more motivated. “It’s an attack on them and their jobs. And they’re reacting to it. Our members are smart.”

John McNesby, president of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police, said his union of 7,500 members represent less than 10 people who have not joined. His strategy for member retention is to emphasize the service his union provides. He also thinks new Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has clashed with police officers and their union, may inadvertently help him retain members.

“Our members know what they get for their dues money,” McNesby said. “I think we’ll be OK.”