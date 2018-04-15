James Comey: Trump treats women like 'meat' and is 'morally unfit to be president'

“I think he’s morally unfit to be president.”

That’s what FBI director James Comey had to say about President Trump, who he claimed treated women like “they’re pieces of meat” and was a “stain” on the presidency and those around him during a marathon interview with ABC News chief political correspondent George Stephanopoulos.

“A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it — that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds,” Comey said.

Among Comey’s most stunning claims made during the interview, which aired Sunday night on 20/20 to promote the release of his new memoir, A Higher Loyalty, was the possibility the Russians actually have dirt on Trump, something claimed in an explosive dossier prepared during the election by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“I think it’s possible. I don’t know,” Comey revealed. “These are more words I never thought I’d utter about a president of the United States, but it’s possible.”

All told, Stephanopoulos spent five hours speaking to Comey, and editors worked into Sunday afternoon to cut it all together to fit 20/20’s hourlong run time. ABC has posted the full transcript online.

Some details about ABC’s interview with Comey were already released well ahead of Sunday night. On Good Morning America on Friday morning, ABC aired a clip of Comey expressing shock over then president-elect Trump’s reaction to intelligence that showed Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“President-elect Trump’s first question was to confirm that it had no impact on the election … and then the conversation, to my surprise, moved into a PR conversation about how the Trump team would position this, and what they could say about this, with us still sitting there,” Comey said. “And the reason that was so striking to me [is] that’s just not done. That the intelligence community does intelligence, the White House does PR and spin.”

Sunday night’s interview was the beginning of a whirlwind media tour for Comey, who will appear on ABC’s The View, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. He’ll also appear on CNN twice — once in an interview with The Lead’s Jake Tapper, and once as a member of a town hall hosted by Anderson Cooper.

“It’s going to be the media equivalent of the carpet bombing of Tokyo,” Jon Levine, the media reporter for The Wrap, told The Hill. “It has the potential to eclipse everything we saw from Michael Wolff. Provoking Trump into additional responses on Twitter and elsewhere is now part of the equation.”

On Sunday morning, Trump already began to attack Comey in a series of tweets, calling him a “slimeball” and “slippery” and denying he ever asked his former FBI director for “personal loyalty.”

Trump wasn’t alone in going after Comey on Sunday. About an hour before the interview aired, former attorney general Loretta Lynch slammed Comey over a claim made in his book (and previously in testimony to Congress) that she requested the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails be referred to as a “matter,” potentially to soften the impact on Clinton and her presidential campaign.

“I have known James Comey almost 30 years,” Lynch wrote in a statement. “Throughout his time as director we spoke regularly about some of the most sensitive issues in law enforcement and national security. If he had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did.”

