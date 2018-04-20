FEMA extends hotel shelter money for Puerto Rican evacuees

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday extended the hotel stays of 1,700 families who evacuated Puerto Rico and relocated to mainland U.S. states after Hurricane Maria. They were due to lose their temporary housing aid Saturday.
Those families, including 31 who are staying in Philadelphia hotels, now will be able to remain in their temporary quarters until May 14, when the aid program will end, the agency said. The aid had been scheduled to expire, but a “blanket” extention was granted at the request of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
The extension came as many evacuees in Philadelphia worried about winding up on the streets, given the city’s homeless shelters are full and spaces in public housing limited.
