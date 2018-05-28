Family dog is killed after attacking 4-year-old boy

Philly property-tax abatement comes under scrutiny as Council weighs how to fund schools

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a family dog Monday afternoon in the city’s Juniata Park section, leading to the killing of the dog.

Police said the boy was attacked on the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street. The boy sustained bites to his body and was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

A witness to the attack shot and killed the dog, police said. The gun has not yet been recovered. The incident is being investigated by East Detectives Division.