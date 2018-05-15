2018 Election: Primary races in Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon

Voters in four states will decide their party’s candidates in primary elections Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania isn’t the only state holding midterm primary elections Tuesday. Three other states — Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon — are also voting to determine party nominees ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Here are key things to know about the national picture:

Here’s a brief run-down of the most interesting primary races from elsewhere in the country.

Nebraska

In the Cornhusker State, at least two race are expected to be somewhat competitive this November in the normally safe Republican stronghold.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which Barack Obama narrowly won in 2008 and Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, incumbent Republican Don Bacon will take on the winner of a Democratic primary between nonprofit president Kara Eastman and former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford.

As far as the Senate is concerned, incumbent Deb Fischer is the overwhelming favorite to defeat four challengers in the Republican primary. Her opponent in the general election is likely to be Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who is also the overwhelming favorite against the three challengers she faces in the Democratic primary.

Despite Fischer’s overwhelming advantage in terms of fundraising, the race could potentially be competitive, according to the Cook Political Report.

Idaho

In the country’s fastest-growing state, with most candidates positioning themselves as pro-Trump, the most interesting race is a surprisingly combative contest for governor. The winner of a three-man Republican primary between Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and businessman Tommy Ahlquist will likely become the state’s next governor.

As for Congress, both of Idaho’s congressional seats are expected to remain in Republican hands in November. But in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, there are seven Republicans vying to succeed Labrador. Former Idaho Attorney General and Lt. Gov. David Leroy and real estate broker Russ Fulcher are the frontrunners heading into Tuesday night, according to the Idaho Statesman.

In Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, things are less interesting. Incumbent Michael Simpson, who has served since 1999, is unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and expected to easily defeat the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Oregon

None of Oregon’s five Congressional races are expected to be competitive come November. Democratic incumbents Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader are overwhelming favorites to defeat their primary opponents Tuesday night and their ultimate Republican challengers in the general.

The only Republican incumbent, Rep. Greg Walden, is running unopposed and is expected to easily defeat the winner of the 2nd Congressional District’s crowded Democratic primary. Walden, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, faced criticism within his left-leaning state for overseeing and supporting Republicans’ ultimately failed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Remaining 2018 primary elections

May 22: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas (runoff)

June 5: California, Mississippi, Alabama, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota

June 12: Nevada, Maine, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virigina

June 19: Arkansas (runoff)

June 26: New York, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Mississippi (runoff), South Carolina (runoff)

July 17: Alabama (runoff), North Carolina (runoff)

July 24: Georgia (runoff)

Aug. 2: Tennessee

Aug. 7: Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Washington,

Aug. 11: Hawaii

Aug. 14: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Vermont, South Dakota (runoff)

Aug. 21: Alaska, Wyoming,

Aug. 28: Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma

Sept. 4: Massachusetts

Sept. 6: Delaware

Sept. 11: New Hampshire

Sept. 12: Rhode Island