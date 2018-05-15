Philadelphia primary election results: Dwight Evans wins in Pa. 03

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans beat back a primary challenge Tuesday and is heavily favored to win reelection to his Philadelphia congressional seat.
Evans will face Republican Brian Lieb in November’s general election. Lieb ran unopposed in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
Evans, who defeated Pastor Kevin Johnson in the Democratic primary Tuesday, is seeking a second term. Two years ago he defeated former longtime U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, who was under indictment on corruption charges. Fattah was later convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.