Brendan Boyle wins Democratic primary in Pa. 02

Brendan Boyle was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, of Philadelphia, has won the primary in his district as expected.

Boyle, a former state representative, was winning handily with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns.

Michele Lawrence, a former regional vice president of Wells Fargo, challenged Boyle in the primary.



Like all the U.S. House districts in Pennsylvania, Boyle’s was rewritten by the state Supreme Court after the justices struck down the old congressional map as an unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Formerly, Boyle’s district was split between Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

Now it’s Northeast Philadelphia (his home base) and the River Wards, including Northern Liberties, Kensington, and Fishtown.

The Cook Political Report rates Pennsylvania’s new Second District as Democrat-leaning by 25 percentage points.

Boyle will face Republican David Torres, who ran unopposed in the primary, this fall.