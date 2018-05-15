Pa. primary election 2018: Don't know who to vote for in the #PA5 congressional race? Check out these in-depth interviews

Happy Election Day!
The Democratic contest for Pennsylvania’s Fifth District is the most crowded primary in Pennsylvania. There are 10 candidates running for the district, which is mostly based in Delaware County but also includes parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
To help you sift through your choices, we requested interviews with all of the candidates. Eight agreed to speak with us; two did not respond to our request by deadline. We quizzed them on everything from a $15 minimum wage to safe-injection sites to whether pro-life Democrats should be allowed in the party.
Here are our Q&As:
- Larry Arata
- Richard Lazer
- Lindy Li
- Ashley Lunkenheimer
- Mary Gay Scanlon
- Molly Sheehan
- Greg Vitali
- Theresa Wright
You can find candidates Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and State Rep. Margo Davidson’s websites here and here, respectively.