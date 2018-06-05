U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross easily wins primary in N.J.'s First Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat, coasted to victory Tuesday against two primary challengers in New Jersey’s First Congressional District.
The incumbent — who is the brother of Camden powerbroker George Norcross — handily beat Rob Carlson, a Collingswood information technology director, and Scot J. Tomaszewski, an electrician from Cherry Hill.
>> READ MORE: New Jersey primary elections results: Live updates
He is now set up to face Republican Paul Dilks, a former local radio personality from Washington Township who secured his party’s nomination Tuesday running unopposed. The First District, which includes most of Camden County, a sliver of Burlington County and part of Gloucester County, is overwhelmingly Democratic.
Norcross was elected in 2014 in a special election to replace former Democratic U.S. Rep. Rob Andrews, who resigned after facing a congressional investigation into his use of campaign money for a personal vacation.