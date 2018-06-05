U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross easily wins primary in N.J.'s First Congressional District

Del. set to launch sports betting next week; Pa. opens petitions for casinos to conduct wagering

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat, will face Republican Paul Dilks in November.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat, coasted to victory Tuesday against two primary challengers in New Jersey’s First Congressional District.

The incumbent — who is the brother of Camden powerbroker George Norcross — handily beat Rob Carlson, a Collingswood information technology director, and Scot J. Tomaszewski, an electrician from Cherry Hill.

>> READ MORE: New Jersey primary elections results: Live updates

He is now set up to face Republican Paul Dilks, a former local radio personality from Washington Township who secured his party’s nomination Tuesday running unopposed. The First District, which includes most of Camden County, a sliver of Burlington County and part of Gloucester County, is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Norcross was elected in 2014 in a special election to replace former Democratic U.S. Rep. Rob Andrews, who resigned after facing a congressional investigation into his use of campaign money for a personal vacation.