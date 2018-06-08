Report: Ex-Pennsylvania Rep. Curt Weldon facing scrutiny for ties to Russia - again

A former representative from the Philadelphia suburbs, Curt Weldon, is being investigated for the second time regarding his alleged ties to Russia.

Former U.S. Rep. Curt Weldon appears to have found himself embroiled in a Russia-related investigation, a situation with which he is familiar.

The Atlantic reported Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee was looking into the Pennsylvania Republican’s alleged ties with Russia and the Trump campaign in its investigation of the 2016 presidential election. The article characterized Weldon’s ties to Russia as “significant,” and reported that he could provide answers to key questions about Russian officials’ influences on the Trump administration.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) told the Atlantic that Weldon’s connections to Russia and Trump raised concerns among lawmakers, and Feinstein wanted to interview him.

Last year, Feinstein asked Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for his communications “to, from, or copied to” Weldon, in addition to correspondence “related to” Weldon, according to the Atlantic’s report. The interest in Weldon’s correspondence with Cohen may stem from his ties to a former Ukrainian official who secretly met with Cohen about a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, the news outlet reported.

Weldon represented Pennsylvania’s Seventh District from 1987 to 2007. At the time (Pennsylvania’s congressional map has since changed), the district mostly covered Delaware County.

This is not the first time that Weldon has been involved in an investigation involving ties to Russia.

In 2006, Weldon’s home, along with his daughter’s home and the homes of several of political allies, were raided by FBI agents. The agents were investigating Weldon’s ties to the Russian oil and gas company Itera International Energy Corp., for whom Weldon’s daughter was a lobbyist. According to The Washington Post, Weldon “intervened on Itera’s behalf” when the United States withdrew funding for the company, and encouraged U.S. businesses to work with the company.

The congressman’s daughter, Karen Weldon, who along with her business partner Charles P. Sexton Jr., ran a firm called Solutions North America, which won contracts from companies like Itera that Curt Weldon helped. The then-congressman was accused of using his political influence to help win contracts for his daughter’s firm.

The investigation did not lead to criminal charges being brought against Weldon, but his reputation was tarnished.

Weldon was defeated by Joe Sestak in 2006, losing his bid for reelection and ending his nearly 20-year career on Capitol Hill.