Less than two months later, the player once heralded as one of the country's top high school prospects would be pushed off the team before his final year of eligibility.

"It was like the first time in my life I ever felt like I failed at something," Booker, now a Democratic U.S. Senator from New Jersey, recalled in an interview. "And it was one of the toughest blows to my ego I've ever taken."

On his gleaming resume, Booker's college football career stands out as an unusual bullet point.

Unlike at most stops in his life, the one-time Stanford class president, Rhodes scholar, Newark mayor and political celebrity who became a senator at 44 never achieved star status as a Stanford athlete. He was relegated to the background, a role player on a talented team.

It's a piece of his biography that has gone largely unexplored as Booker has landed on the shortlist of potential Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. With that possibility comes a new level of scrutiny on Booker's personal history, as voters seek to understand the experiences that shaped a man who might put himself forward to lead the country.

A look at his four years on the Cardinal football team shows how someone who has enjoyed a rapid rise, whose ambitions seems boundless and whose political critics accuse him of being more flash than substance handled frustration, disappointment and a workmanlike grind with little personal glory.

“The play that Stanford has needed”

Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

With Stanford trailing 24-7 in the second quarter against No.1 ranked Notre Dame, Booker made a 35-yard gain. The play set up a Stanford touchdown that began their comeback in a huge upset on Oct. 6, 1990.

‘Everybody was excited’

The phone rang at Booker's home in Harrington Park, N.J. Gerald Ford was on the other end.

The former president wanted Booker, then in high school, to come play for his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

As a wide receiver and defensive back at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, Booker had powered the Golden Knights to a state title and was named to USA Today's All-USA team for 1986. The Chicago Tribune rated the 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior as one of the top 25 prospects in the country, and Gatorade named him player of the year in New Jersey.

Some of the biggest names in college football coaching came to North Jersey to recruit Booker, including Notre Dame's Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, then at Duke.

"It was a very heady time for me," Booker, 48, said in his Senate office in Washington, where he keeps a football in a bookcase drawer. Booker — who'd later star in a documentary, befriend Oprah and draw consideration in 2016 to be Hillary Clinton's running mate — says the high school media attention, "was good early training."

Thinking past football, he chose Stanford when the school topped that year's U.S. News and World Report academic rankings.

Booker breaks free

Courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Booker's teammates said he was a high-caliber athlete. Here, he makes a leaping catch against Notre Dame, his third reception of that game. One teammate, Tommy Vardell, said the game gave Booker a chance to show what he was capable of.

Even then, Booker said, he knew, "Football was going to be my ticket and not my destination." His bio in the 1987 Stanford football media guide noted that the freshman was already planning to go to law school.

On the field, the guide glowed that Booker "could be the class of a great class." As fellow freshman Tommy Vardell put it, "everybody was excited about having Cory Booker."

A difficult adjustment

The excitement quickly met a much colder reality.

Booker spent two years on the bench under coach Jack Elway (father of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway), and other players emerged as Stanford's top threats, including Vardell, wide receivers Ed McCaffrey and Chris Walsh and running back Glyn Milburn. All four went to the NFL.

"Coming from high school, we're all superstars, we're all the guy who gets the ball," said Jonathan Pinckney, a wide receiver on the team who grew up in Bethlehem, Pa. But on that team, "If you weren't Ed McCaffrey, Glyn Milburn or Tommy Vardell, you were a role player on offense."

Booker's teammates and coaches universally described him as a good athlete and a quiet, hard-working competitor. Just playing on a Division I college football team, they noted, was exceptional.

"A great kid to coach," said Brian Billick, who coached wide receivers and tight ends at Stanford and later led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship. Now an analyst for the NFL Network, Billick called Booker "a smart player and tough … was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing."

He was more of a pass-catcher than a blocker, studious, but lacking top-end speed.

Coaches and teammates, however, had few distinct memories of Booker on the field. Local news reports barely mentioned him, other than when he recovered an onside kick one Saturday against Oregon to set up his team's game-winning field goal.

Contributing on special teams

Courtesy of Stanford University Athletic Department

Booker finally got on the field in his third season at Stanford, mainly playing an unglamorous role on special teams. He helped his team to a victory over Oregon on Sept. 23, 1989, however, by recovering an onside kick with just over one minute left in the game. Stanford would go on to kick a game-winning field goal.

Instead, the most vivid thing recalled by seven former teammates and coaches interviewed for this article was Booker's friendly, upbeat attitude — a trait he now offers as an antidote to the country's toxic politics.

When Tony Cline arrived as a freshman tight end, the older Booker showed him where to place his hands as a blocker, and advised him on which courses to take.

"Everyone that you interview is going to say the same boring stuff: Just a really nice guy," said Cline, who would spend four years in the pros. "The thing that really sticks out to me is that even when I was playing ahead of him he was still very helpful to me, and that's not normal."

Peacemaker

Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Booker's Stanford teammates had few distinct memories of him on the field, but they universally described him as a "nice guy." Here, the future senator who still preaches positivity breaks up a scuffle as Stanford plays Notre Dame.

Booker went through a physical roller-coaster as he realized that natural talent wouldn't carry him in college. After coming to Stanford at 220-pounds and playing tight end he dropped to 195 to move back to wide receiver, then bulked back up to 230 and returned to tight end when a new coaching staff led by Dennis Green took over.

But it took until his junior year to make his first college catch, and he was still a backup as a senior, when Stanford started 1-3 and headed to South Bend, Ind. to play Holtz and top-ranked Notre Dame.

“Utter Glory”

Booker had visited Notre Dame as a high schooler, where Holtz urged him to imagine running out onto the field under the mural of Touchdown Jesus.

Now Booker was back, with his father in the stands, and a nearly 60,000-person crowd packed so close to the sidelines they could practically reach out and touch players on the bench.

Notre Dame jumped to a 24-7 lead, but then Stanford quarterback Jason Palumbis began spreading the ball around the field.

Nearly 30 years later, Booker still vividly remembers the 25-yard catch and run that helped Stanford begin its comeback. Unprompted, he names the defender he shook: Todd Lyght, later the 5th pick in the NFL Draft.

"To make him fall down was one of the highlights of my career," Booker said.

He finished the game with four catches for 47 yards and a contributing role as Vardell and McCaffrey starred. Each of Booker's receptions came on essentially the same offensive scheme.