Top 2018 midterm election donors to Philly-area candidates:Who's giving, who's getting what in Pa., N.J.?

Want to know how much Comcast, defense contractors, and the soda industry gave to local candidates? We crunched those numbers. Want to know know which candidate has the most small-dollar donors? We figured that out. Want to know how much campaign money is spent outside the region? We calculated that, too. (Spoiler alert: Most of it.)

All of this reflects busy primaries. Over the next few months, the surviving campaigns will likely shell out millions more, especially in hotly contested races in Bucks and Burlington Counties.

Here are our major takeaways:

Labor unions, especially Johnny Doc’s Electricians, are still the biggest political spenders

Two years ago, the FBI raided Philadelphia’s powerful Electricians union and the home of its leader, John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.

That little snag hasn’t slowed down the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 98.

The labor union’s PAC was the biggest donor to congressional candidates and a super PAC in the area — by far. It gave more than $480,000 in the last year and a half.

By comparison, the next-largest donor contributed $100,000. That came from another union in the city’s building trades, Steamfitters Local 420. In fact, building trades unions made up half of the top 20 donors in the region.

"The Steamfitters are no different than any other labor group that gets involved politically because we want to be sure the voices of working men and women are heard," said Anthony Gallagher, business manager of Steamfitters Local 420. "What was different this year was the redrawn congressional districts that gave us more opportunities to ensure our issues were part of the discussions candidates were having."

Local 98 officials declined comment. The bulk of its spending — $464,500 — went toward supporting Rich Lazer, a top aide to Mayor Kenney with close ties to Dougherty who lost a race for U.S. House in the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania’s Fifth District. Nearly all of that money was routed through a super PAC Dougherty set up to back Lazer. Because that group was officially set up to solely support Lazer, this analysis combines its fundraising and spending with his official campaign’s.

Other area labor groups that have spent at least $30,000 on congressional races include teachers’ unions, UNITE HERE!, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Pennsylvania.

In total, labor organizations have given more than $2 million to Philly-area congressional candidates.