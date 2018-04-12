Replacement for disgraced Cadets leader George Hopkins forced to step down himself

Two more women say they were raped by Cadets' George Hopkins

Members of the Cadets, an elite drum corps based in Allentown, Pa. practice in 2014. (KYLE MONROE / For The Inquirer)

The man chosen to replace drum corps director George Hopkins after he resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct has now been suspended, pending an investigation into claims by a woman who said she told him Hopkins was harassing her and he did nothing.

Sean King, the interim CEO of Youth Education in the Arts, in an email Thursday morning announced his suspension and again denied the woman ever confided in him about Hopkins’ alleged behavior.

“I can assure everyone that had claims of sexual abuse come to my attention while at YEA!, I would’ve immediately shared them with the proper authorities internally at YEA! or with the police,” he said.

Jessica Beyer of Drexel Hill, one of 11 women to now publicly accuse the former director of the Cadets drum and bugle corps of sexual harassment or assault, marched with the corps in 2006 and worked for the organization from 2007 to 2009. She said she confided in King, her superior at the time, about some of Hopkins’ treatment, including that he was sending her suggestive text messages late at night that were making her uncomfortable.

“I was told that’s just how he was,” Beyer, who then went by her maiden name Jessica Wilson, said. “ ‘You know how George is.’ ”

Beyer also said Hopkins once raped her in his apartment, something she said she did not share with King. Hopkins did not respond to requests for comment on the women’s allegations.

King is the latest to become ensnared in the scandal. Hopkins, a fixture in the world of drum and bugle corps for 40 years, resigned last week after the Inquirer and Daily News published the accounts of nine women who said he sexually harassed or assaulted them. Their stories span four decades.

The 10-member board of Youth Education in the Arts, which operates the Cadets, resigned en masse Wednesday amid accusations that it did not do enough to investigate the women’s claims and had been insensitive in its responses. A new board was put in its place. Its members made the decision to suspend King.

In a statement, Doug Rutherford, the new chairman, said he took Beyer’s claims seriously and would investigate “in a procedural fair manner.”

“Central to this requirement is that Sean receives all relevant information with regard to the allegations, and is given a fair opportunity to defend himself and rebut the allegations and evidence before the new board,” Rutherford said.

Also Wednesday, Drum Corps International, the activity’s sanctioning organization, placed the Cadets on probation and outlined a series of steps, including submitting a plan of action to prevent and report misconduct, that the new board must take in order to participate in this summer’s season.

