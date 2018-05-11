Bernie Sanders endorses Rich Lazer for Congress

Democrat slams male congressional front-runner for asking her to drop out | Clout

Democrat slams male congressional front-runner for asking her to drop out | Clout May 11

Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) has endorsed Rich Lazer (right) for Congress in Pennsylvania’s Fifth District.

Democrat Rich Lazer, a candidate in Pennsylvania’s Fifth Congressional District, just got a big endorsement: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Rich believes, as I do, that health care is a right, that free public education should extend through college, and that solving the student debt crisis is an urgent necessity,” said Sanders in a statement. “Rich will be a consistent voice for a bold, progressive agenda and will fight to create a government and an economy that works for us, not just wealthy corporate interests.”

Lazer supports a $15 minimum wage, Medicare-for-All and free college, all issues that Sanders campaigned on during his 2016 presidential run.

“This is an honor for me,” said Lazer, the former deputy mayor of labor under Mayor Kenney. “I think we see things through the same lens … how things should be working for working families.”

Lazer has won the support of several labor unions, and one of his biggest backers is John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, the powerful and controversial leader of the city’s electricians union. A super PAC for Lazer was launched by Dougherty.

The Middle Class PAC has spent nearly $1 million on pro-Lazer TV advertising that will air through Monday, according to a source familiar with ad buys in the area. That dwarfs the amount of money that any individual campaign has spent broadcasting TV spots. Ballard Spahr attorney Mary Gay Scanlon has paid about $515,000 for TV advertising, while former U.S. assistant attorney Ashley Lunkenheimer has spent about $498,000.

Despite that big money, Lazer has trailed in recent polls conducted on behalf of other campaigns. Notably, Sanders’ endorsement comes too late for the super PAC to air TV ads promoting it.

Could Sanders’ endorsement of Lazer benefit him if he runs for president again in 2020? Dougherty’s union, which endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, is one of the most influential campaign spenders in Pennsylvania. Former Gov. Ed Rendell, a longtime supporter of Clinton, is backing Scanlon.

Dougherty spokesman Frank Keel said he’s the one who clinched the deal for Lazer.

“John made the endorsement happen,” said Keel. “He’s admired Sen. Sanders for years and met him on several occasions. John had recently reached out to him about the Fifth Congressional race and Rich’s candidacy. John and the senator spoke earlier today for a half hour or so about Rich’s progressive politics and years of experience. Sen. Sanders, who’d already done some homework on Rich, clearly liked what he’d heard and agreed to do the endorsement.”

“This is a huge boost for Rich’s candidacy in these final days before the election.”