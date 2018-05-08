Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine, left, on Feb. 5, 2013, in Richfield, Ohio; and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, left, on Nov. 4, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. Early voting began Tuesday, April 10, 2018, to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for the Nov. 6, 2018, general election to succeed second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich. (AP Photos/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters in both major parties are choosing nominees Tuesday to replace term-limited GOP Gov. John Kasich, capping a primary season in which mainstream candidates tried to fend off challenges from the Republican right and Democratic left.

Republicans are selecting between Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who served two terms in the U.S. Senate, and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a former state auditor who's spent the year distancing herself from Kasich's administration.

The leading Democratic candidates are Richard Cordray, a 59-year-old consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama, and Dennis Kucinich, a 71-year-old former congressman and two-time presidential candidate. Also running are state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

Kucinich has challenged Cordray for supporting gun rights and campaigned to his left on such issues as gun control, civil rights and environmental protection. Kucinich has been questioned after receiving a $20,000 speaking fee from a group sympathetic to Syrian President Bashar Assad. He said he plans to return it.

Voting at a church on the west side of Columbus, Megan Conroy, a 30-year-old doctor at Ohio State University, said she voted for Cordray because she liked his work as head of the Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau.

She also was thinking ahead to November.

"Cordray has more of a national footprint," she said, "and maybe has a better chance of taking on the Republican establishment."

National Democrats see an opportunity in the seat Kasich is vacating. Once the crowded primary concludes, Republicans hope to keep the seat held by the two-term governor and 2016 presidential contender.

But the strikingly nasty Republican primary between DeWine and Taylor has buoyed Democrats' hopes of facing a damaged candidate for the open seat this fall.

In a $10 million-plus ad war between the campaigns, Taylor, 52, has labeled the former U.S. senator and lieutenant governor "DC DeWine" and painted him as a liberal along he likes of Obama and Hillary Clinton. DeWine, 71, has called Taylor a "phony conservative" who's unqualified and often was absent from her job.

With support from conservative and Tea Party groups, Taylor pledges to support Republican President Donald Trump's agenda and to roll back Medicaid expansion. The Kasich administration she currently serves supports the extended insurance benefits, which were made an option for states under the federal health care law. DeWine, the party's endorsed candidate, has walked a more careful line on Trump in anticipation of needing to win a statewide election in politically divided Ohio in November.

DeWine's approach struck a positive chord with Republican voter Matthew Charnas, who said he was looking for "independent-minded" Republicans who didn't model themselves after Trump.

"I feel like the national narrative has been very hate filled, so I was looking for someone giving a more positive message," said Charnas, 34, who works in logistics management.

Candy Sendelbach, a 61-year-old Toledo retiree who still works part-time as a tax preparer, voted for DeWine but said it wasn't an easy decision because of the slew of negative ads from both Republican candidates.

"It was like, which of the two evils do you like better?" she said.

Republican voters Tuesday are also choosing a Republican nominee to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

