Politics

Applause rings out as Mayor Kenney signs the soda-tax bill into law at City Hall in a ceremony in June. The city set up collection and enforcement systems with beverage vendors and distributors, as well as pre-K providers to partner with.

Anti-soda tax coalition makes appeal for speedy appeal

Julia Terruso

Attorneys hoping to strike down the city’s beverage tax on appeal want the courts to move quickly to hear their arguments.

Comment icon 0

Politics

Stats

Election Results in our region

Results of the 2016 election in Pennsylvania nd New Jersey.

To the White House ›

LATEST COLUMNS

More in Politics

MORE IN PHILLY