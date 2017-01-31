Politics

File photo: Pennsylvania State Senator Larry Farnese, who was indicted on a vote buying scheme on Tuesday, walks to a town hall meeting with the Center City Residents Association on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel.

Farnese acquitted in federal fraud trial

By Jeremy Roebuck, STAFF WRITER

A federal jury on Wednesday acquitted State Sen. Larry Farnese of conspiracy and fraud charges, rejecting what his lawyers had described as a Justice...

Comment icon 0

Politics

Stats

Election Results in our region

Results of the 2016 election in Pennsylvania nd New Jersey.

To the White House ›

LATEST COLUMNS

More in Politics

MORE IN PHILLY