Politics

City Council President Darrell Clarke suggested Thursday that the city should rethink its status as a sanctuary city, despite Mayor Kenney’s pledge to stand firm in the face of the potential loss of federal funding.

As Kenney defends sanctuary city policy, Clarke calls for flexibility

Council President Darrell L. Clarke suggested Thursday that the city should rethink its status as a sanctuary city, despite Mayor Kenney’s pledge to stand firm in the face of the potential loss of federal funding.

Comment icon 0

Politics

Stats

Election Results in our region

Results of the 2016 election in Pennsylvania nd New Jersey.

To the White House ›

LATEST COLUMNS

More in Politics

MORE IN PHILLY