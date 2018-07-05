Off-duty cop wounded, man killed in shooting at S.W. Philadelphia block party

Philly cheesesteak: Everything you need to know

A man was killed and an off-duty police officer was wounded late Wednesday when gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July block party in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said people attending the party thought it was fireworks when the bullets started flying about 10 p.m. on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue in the Eastwick section.

A 23-year-old man and a 38-year-old off-duty police officer were wounded and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The younger man died a short time late, police said. The officer, whose name was not immediately released, was reported in critical but stable condition with two bullet wounds and is expected to recover.

Ross told reporters at the hospital that police are trying to determine a motive in the shooting and are hoping witnesses will come forward, but added that the 23-year-old was killed “probably over nothing.”

Ross said the officer has been on the force for three years and is married with two children.