PMN wins top honors at 2018 Keystone Press Awards

For the second year in a row, Philadelphia Media Network, publisher of the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com, has won the Sweepstakes Award as the most-honored news organization in the 2018 Keystone Press Awards, selected by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

PMN earned a dozen first-place honors in the Division 1 category for multi-day publications with more than 75,000 circulation, the association announced Thursday.

Sweepstakes Awards are given to the news organizations in each divisional category that receive the most first- and second-place awards as well as honorable mentions.

“Winning the sweepstakes for a second consecutive year is testament to the talent of our staff,” said Gabriel Escobar, editor and vice president of PMN. “Our newsroom continues to transform itself, but the one thing that does not change is our commitment to producing quality journalism.”

Stan Wischnowski, executive editor and senior vice president of news operations at PMN, said the top honor “speaks volumes about the focus and dedication of our outstanding journalists” while they also face ongoing changes in the newsroom.

Winners will be honored at a banquet on June 2.

The PMN first-place winners in the following categories were:

Investigative: Wendy Ruderman, Barbara Laker, and Dylan Purcell for the series “Toxic City: Tainted Soil”

Column: Mike Newall

Niche Publication: Your Ultimate Shore Guide

Series: David Gambacorta and Amy Junod for “Undercover Gangster”

Sports Story: Mike Sielski for “The Mystery of Michael Brooks”

Sports Column: Mike Sielski

News Feature: Jason Nark for “Still a ‘Miracle’ ”

Personality Profile: Kristen A. Graham for “Unwavering Will”

News Beat: health and science writer Rita Giordano

Features Beat: restaurant and drink critic Craig LaBan

Headlines: Joe Berkery for several works, including “Prey at the Alter” and “Home, Street Home”

Distinguished Writing: David Gambacorta for several works, including “Dead bodies and billions in tax dollars: The secret,

profitable world of private prisons”

