'We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion,' Lehigh Valley Planned Parenthood tweeted. Now it's getting an earful.

The tweet from the Planned Parenthood chapter based near Allentown was sent out Wednesday.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

Conservatives are railing against a now-deleted tweet from a Planned Parenthood chapter in the Lehigh Valley that suggested Disney should have a princess who had an abortion.

The tweet sent Wednesday morning also suggested there should be a transgender princess and one who is an undocumented immigrant.

Planned Parenthood Keystone, based in the Allentown suburb of Trexlertown, says it was trying to jump into a conversation on Twitter about Disney princesses people want to see.

The tweet was “an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Melissa Reed, the Allentown organization’s CEO, said in a statement. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

The tweet started trending Wednesday afternoon, and by Thursday even President Trump’s son had jumped into the debate.

 

On Fox and Friends, panelist Michelle Malkin compared the tweet to something The Onion would put out and asked, “can we leave the Disney princesses alone?”

The conservative Washington Times also posted an opinion piece that said Planned Parenthood had hit a “new low.”

Others also criticized the tweet.

 

