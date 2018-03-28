March for Our Lives: Recap of gun control rallies in Philadelphia, D.C.

March for Our Lives: Recap of gun control rallies in Philadelphia, D.C. Mar 24

What's next for March for Our Lives: Uniting black students in cities with white students in suburbs

What's next for March for Our Lives: Uniting black students in cities with white students in suburbs Mar 26

'We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion,' Lehigh Valley Planned Parenthood tweeted. Now it's getting an earful.

'We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion,' Lehigh Valley Planned Parenthood tweeted. Now it's getting an earful. Mar 28

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

The tweet from the Planned Parenthood chapter based near Allentown was sent out Wednesday.

Conservatives are railing against a now-deleted tweet from a Planned Parenthood chapter in the Lehigh Valley that suggested Disney should have a princess who had an abortion.

The tweet sent Wednesday morning also suggested there should be a transgender princess and one who is an undocumented immigrant.

#PlannedParenthood #Keystone, a Planned Parenthood affiliate that serves much of eastern Pennsylvania, tweeted Tuesday that "we need a Disney princess who's had an abortion. @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/Al6FBjORCP — SAY IT "PLUTOCRACY" (@mykalmichael) March 27, 2018

Planned Parenthood Keystone, based in the Allentown suburb of Trexlertown, says it was trying to jump into a conversation on Twitter about Disney princesses people want to see.

The tweet was “an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Melissa Reed, the Allentown organization’s CEO, said in a statement. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

The tweet started trending Wednesday afternoon, and by Thursday even President Trump’s son had jumped into the debate.

We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics. #DisneyPrincess — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

On Fox and Friends, panelist Michelle Malkin compared the tweet to something The Onion would put out and asked, “can we leave the Disney princesses alone?”

.@michellemalkin sounds off on affiliate Planned Parenthood tweet calling for a ‘Disney princess that has had an abortion’ pic.twitter.com/u3vFypGPFt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 28, 2018

The conservative Washington Times also posted an opinion piece that said Planned Parenthood had hit a “new low.”

"This is how Planned Parenthood thinks. Abortions aren’t just a right. They’re a way of life — a true free-thinking, independent’s woman’s way of dealing with something unwanted. Like birth control, only less regular." @ckchumley #RapidReactions https://t.co/i6aqKw4o51 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 28, 2018

Others also criticized the tweet.

This is as twisted as it gets…Planned Parenthood Keynote says we need a Disney princess who has had an abortion. (They have now deleted the horrid tweet but the internet is forever and ever and ever!) pic.twitter.com/Y2BaWSjILK — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 28, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.