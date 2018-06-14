Two killed in plane crash in South Jersey were on an 'angel flight' to help patient in need

The two men killed Wednesday morning when a small passenger plane crashed in a rural part of Burlington County were on an “angel flight” to transport a medical patient in need of care, New Jersey State Police said Thursday.

Lt. Ted Schafer, a State Police spokesman, identified the men as Robert Winner, of Evesham Township, a former dairy farmer and registered owner of the plane, and Timothy Scannevin, of Southampton.

He said they were on an “angel flight” to pick up a patient when their twin-engine, six-seat Beechcraft Baron 58 plane crashed in Springfield Township shortly after takeoff enroute to Hyannis, Mass.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash and was at the scene Thursday morning.

The plane came down about 9:15 a.m. along Smithville-Jacksonville Road near Oxmead Road, plowing through a field and across a roadway before tearing into a stand of trees, officials and witnesses said.

Maj. Brian Polite of the New Jersey State Police said the plane “disintegrated.”

Federal records show that Winner, 69, owned the plane that crashed and was a pilot. Records show that Scannevin also was a pilot and plane owner.

It is not yet known who was at the controls when the plane crashed.

According to FlightAware, a private service that tracks flights using radar and Federal Aviation Administration data, the plane took off from South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton in Burlington County on Wednesday morning for a 92-minute flight to Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis on Cape Cod at the southern end of Massachusetts.

Its flight plan called for the twin-propeller plane to hit a speed of 207 miles per hour and an altitude of 7,000 feet. Instead, it was only airborne for slightly more than three minutes, reaching a height of only 1,300 feet before crashing, FlightAware said.

Winner and his wife, Susan, 68, sold the last 70 acres of the family dairy farm in Moorestown in 2005 so it could be preserved as open space. The sale headed off a plan by Toll Brothers builders to buy the land from the couple for a nine-building office park.

Winner’s family began farming their land in the county in 1949, the year of Robert Winner’s birth. Robert Winner wound down the operation, selling off his 170-head cow herd even before the land sale.

Now the county operates a farmers’ market at the site on Centerton Road and has put a commercial kitchen in the Winner’s old farmhouse.

“He and his wife were the two nicest people you would ever want to work with, “ said Mary Pat Robbie, county director of resource conservation. “They would visit the farm now and then. It was always a pleasure to see them.”

Winner got his pilot’s license in 2008 and became an avid flier. He was approved to fly multi-engine aircraft and to fly at night using instruments. He last passed a medical check in August 2016.